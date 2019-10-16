‘Ugly’ to referees in Pack-Lions game

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Howard Paakkonen.
He passed away recently in Mt. Iron, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Paakkonen enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees in 1942 and served during during WWII.
He was honorably discharged in 1945.
Thank you for your service Mr. Paakkonen.
Rest in Peace
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Great job to the five local girls tennis players who advanced to the State Tournament.
The Virginia doubles team of Anna Seitz and Ava Warren will be making their third trip to State as Doubles partners.
Teammates Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith will join them, making their first individual State appearance as a Doubles team.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Lydia Delich advanced to the State Tournament after winning the Singles title.
All five players will have about a week to get ready for the State Tourney.
I know coaches Jeff Mauston and Dean Edstrom will have their players ready for the State Tournament.
Great job girls.
I know you will be ready for State.
o
So, on Tuesday night, I was in Cherry covering some volleyball and what a night it was.
The three ladies at the score table saved me a seat.
Thank you very much ladies.
Not only did I have a great seat but I tried the Popcorn they had at the concession stand.
Ok, I tried it four times. Yup, 4 bags of popcorn for me.
Great job Cherry.
I hope to be back soon.
o
Bad
Houston Astros baseball player Josh Reddick now talked about playing the outfield at Yankee Stadium and having plastic bottles and other trash tossed on the field at him.
I guess if the Yankees were winning the game, no trash would be thrown.
Come on Yankees fans.
Its playoff Baseball.
o
Ugly
I’m sure this was an easy one this week.
Did you watch that Sunday night, Packers and Lions NFL game?
That officiating was very sad.
I know you can throw that flag and have plays checked.
Was it in bounds or not.
But Sunday night Lions Defensive End Trey Flowers was called for two “Hands to the Face “: penalties.
They showed the so-called penalties from a bunch of angles and it sure didn’t look like hands to the face.
That and Flowers has never been called for a hands to the face penalty in his career.
A lot of people say you should be able to trow that flag every time you think you see a penalty that wasn’t called.
That would make games 4-6 hours long.
The officials in that Lions and Packers game had a rough one.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What country uses the abbreviation MYA at the Olympics?”
Way too easy a question when you get a answer, “Come on Jimmy, Challenge us. MYA is the country of Myanmar/formerly Burma.
Fifteen readers knew it was Myanmar.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 10, which made Chuck Evancevich the winner.
Ok, let’s see if I can challenge the readers this week.
“Who was the Heisman Trophy winner who was once kicked off the team for chewing gum and blowing bubbles at a team meeting?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.......It’s Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
