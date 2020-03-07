Vikes have some questions heading into free agency

Mike Zimmer has already made some curious decisions as he gears up for his seventh season as an NFL head coach, so I’m eager to see what he and general manager Rick Spielman do with the Minnesota Vikings roster in the coming weeks.
Over the last couple seasons the organization has tried to have its cake and eat it too. Zimmer reportedly said in 2018 that he was fine with signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive guaranteed contract as long as the front office didn’t have to break up his defense to do it.
Spielman made it work, but the results have been less than stellar with only one playoff victory in those two years. And with the start of free agency looming on March 18, Minnesota finds itself in salary cap hell with some big roster decisions looming.
Before we look ahead, though, let’s look back at the past few weeks.
Zimmer has made some big changes to his coaching staff. He replaced the departed Kevin Stefanski with Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator, a move pretty much everyone expected. The curious moves came on defense, where veteran coordinator George Edwards abruptly resigned his position.
Zimmer again opted to promote from within, but he split the coordinator duties between his son Adam Zimmer and well-respected defensive line coach Andre Patterson. On top of that, Zimmer brought in veteran coach Dom Capers as an extra set of eyes and source of ideas.
Everybody knows that the defense is Zimmer’s baby, so who exactly is going to run the show? Will Zimmer Sr. still call the plays?
Maybe it’ll work, or maybe it’ll be another case of too many cooks spoiling the stew.
Looking ahead, what should the Vikings do? Should they extend Cousins’ contract to free up some cap room? Let him play out the final year of his deal? Or jettison some underperforming veterans on defense?
This is never a popular idea but I’d start planning for the long-term future of the franchise. Minnesota took its shot these past few years and came up empty. It’s time to mix things up.
Cousins is a good quarterback but a team will need a generous dose of luck to win a Super Bowl with him under center. The Vikings are stuck with him for one more season but would be foolish to keep paying him as though he’s better than good.
Defensively, safety Anthony Harris will likely depart in free agency. That’s a big loss, but Minnesota has to be concerned with re-signing other key guys like Dan Bailey, Britt Colquitt and Mackenzie Alexander.
Defensive end Everson Griffen sounds optimistic about a return, but everyone seems to think both starting cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes will be moving on.
I’m not so sure. Spielman found a way to steal Anthony Barr away from the New York Jets last year. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does the same with Waynes this time.
Hopefully Waynes makes it worthwhile, because so far Barr hasn’t. He’s paid like a top 10 linebacker but doesn’t perform like one. Unfortunately, moving on from him probably isn’t feasible until at least 2021 due to salary cap penalties.
In short, here are the starting players I would turn the page on in 2020: Rhodes, Griffen, Linval Joseph, Shamar Stephen, Harris, Pat Elflein, and Kyle Rudolph.
That’s five starters on defense and two on offense. I almost threw Riley Reiff in there too, but the Vikings could do much worse than him at left tackle (they did before Reiff’s arrival in 2017). And if Stefon Diggs wants out, I’d trade him.
Next year I would say goodbye to Barr, Cousins and the oft-injured Dalvin Cook.
Sound extreme? It probably is. I just don’t see the point in trying to get it done with this group of players. My job’s not on the line, though, so Zimmer and Spielman may not take such an approach.
The San Francisco 49ers are proof, however, that a rebuild doesn’t have to be a long and drawn out process. The Vikings’ shot callers would just have to get it right this time around.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
