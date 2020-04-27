The 2020 NFL Draft offered the nation’s sports-starved fans about everything they could have wanted last weekend.
Due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines, the annual restocking of NFL rosters had to be done virtually, which provided a number of things the public hadn’t really seen before.
Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was usually booed wherever and whenever the draft was held, looked pretty comfortable in his basement broadcasting area. He engaged each different fan base as much as possible through the varying television feeds.
While he couldn’t hug each draft pick in person, he gave them a virtual hug as he faced the television with his arms wide open.
Minnesota Vikings fans got to see head coach Mike Zimmer “relaxing’’ in his family room, which was complete with a huge fireplace mantle and his equally large taxidermied hunting prizes mounted on the walls. Few could beat the comfortable atmosphere his home showed the viewing public.
The coaches across the league provided a variety of other backdrops, as well.
The Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrable was casually dressed and had a fairly basic Titans flag in the background. However, his kids made the Tennessee draft as they stood behind their father — one dressed in a No. 50 jersey and a mullet, while the other rocked a baby blue superhero suit of some kind. Some thought viewers could see another person going to the bathroom in a background reflection, but that was later determined not to be true. Nonetheless, it blew up Twitter in an instant.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went to the other extreme as his remote location was on his $250 million yacht.
Whatever Jerry, whatever!
The homes of the draftees also told a story.
Each one was special as the player and loved ones seated with him showed their joy for reaching the pinnacle of football — a spot on one of 32 NFL teams.
Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III was probably my favorite, though, as he was selected 12th-overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ruggs showed up on camera in a white bathrobe, which seemed fitting for the first selection for the Raiders, who will be moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.
It turns out he was wearing the Old Spice robe to draw attention to the deodorant company’s $320,000 donation to the United Way.
The robe was clearly the best outfit of the draft and another reason the NFL should keep selecting their players remotely.
Why, you ask? Because you never know what might be just off camera.
