Virus, social justice issues continue to headline pro sports across the country

Monday’s report that some of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for coronavirus was a bit shocking and a bit concerning.
Hearing that top players, like running back Ezekiel Elliott, have the virus questions the viability of plans the National Football League has to open training camps and start the season on schedule in September.
I understand the guidelines are in place for teams to return to the field safely, but it still seems like a big question mark to me if the NFL will be able to pull off its return.
The league had a highly successful remote draft, but camps and games obviously entail contact, which could spread the coronavirus.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the NFL and other leagues getting to games as soon as possible. However, I need to get more information on how they will accomplish this before football gets my complete support.
The same is true for the WNBA, which announced Monday they are planning a 22-game regular season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., late next month.
The WNBA says health and safety are the top priority. Once again, how testing will be undertaken needs to be explained to protect all players and personnel involved.
The WNBA postseason is slated for October, also in Bradenton.
o
Regarding the hiring of New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, CNN made the right move by adding him Monday as a contributor on racial and social justice.
Jenkins has been outspoken since the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. He has been speaking about police brutality and police funding at rallies and in the media.
Keeping his voice in the public eye is needed as Americans across the nation continue to deal with Floyd’s death.
“As we move forward from these moments, journalists must not make the grave mistake of allowing the world to go back to sleep,” Jenkins told the Associated Press. “The ground swell of energy that has been injected into all of us must continue when the protests stop, and that includes responsible reporting.”
o
Social justice took a step forward last week when NASCAR decided to ban the Confederate flag from its races and venues.
I applaud NASCAR’s leaders for acting so quickly after Bubba Wallace, the sports only black driver, pushed for the ban.
Wallace deserves most of the credit for speaking out during a tumultuous time in American history. Sunday at the race in Homestead, Fla., there wasn’t a Confederate flag in sight.
The absence of the flag has made it possible for new fans — including Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints — to attend the races.
“For NASCAR to come together and be comfortable with where they are as a brand, as an organization to be like, ‘You know, it’s been wrong this whole time’ ... you can’t really be mad at them for that,” Kamara told the Associated Press.
