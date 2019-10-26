If you’ve ever actually walked around in a swampy area you know that while the water is murky and smelly and miserable in its stagnant state, it gets even worse when it gets stirred up.
Sort of like Washington D.C. at this very moment.
Talk about a disgusting cesspool.
Sometimes I think swamp isn’t the right word for our nation’s capital. Perhaps sewer is a more accurate description.
Especially these days.
When candidate Donald Trump was running for president, he promised to drain the swamp. Since he got there, however, President Trump has done more of a stir job and less of a draining.
Nevertheless, the shake-up has exposed a lot of ugliness on both sides and in the media.
His unorthodox approach to the position, his questionable behavior, his constant Tweeting and his refusal to back down from a challenge have not only upset the eco-system that has ruled for decades, it has been like a kick to the side of a hornet’s nest.
Some people hate it. Some people love it.
But no one can deny that the partisan inhabitants of the swamp are fighting with all they have to keep it filled and calm the waters.
The results have been like something out of a political parody.
Just this week we’ve been treated to several examples of how far people will go to hang on to power.
Let’s start with Trump. His goal is re-election and a second term, and he’d like nothing better than to face Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 election. She’s a weak candidate who appeals to a section of the Democratic party that has dreams of free college but she’s weak on most policy issues, she bends and sways with the political winds and she struggles to answer even the simplest of questions like: Will middle class taxes go up to pay for her health care plan?
We all know the answer. So does she. And so does Trump.
So the Trump people would love to see her on the opposite end of a debate stage next year if for no other reason than to constantly remind voters that not only is Warren going to take money out of your paychecks she’s also a known liar who for years pretended to be part Native American to gain advantages where she could.
She’s just as dirty as the next person.
With the idea of facing Warren in mind, Trump and his people have zeroed in on his only real challenger for the office – and one-time lock for the Democratic nomination - Joe Biden.
Biden is considered a moderate Democrat. A safe bet. The friendly (some would say too friendly) old uncle that who would fight for his family (working class people) and once elected leave stuff pretty much how it is.
Everyone knows he is a lifelong politician whose main motivation is himself and his place in history, but his backers see a guy they believe is everything Trump is not – diplomatic, kind, intelligent and a statesman.
Presidential.
The reality is Biden is just as muddy and dirty as anyone else in the swamp – Trump included – but up until now hasn’t been called out for his shady behaviors.
So Trump and his cronies are steadily pounding on uncle Joe. It’s what the Trump team does best – they find weaknesses and exploit them one (seemingly crazy) Tweet at a time. Every word has a purpose. Every sentence is written with intent.
Like this week when Trump tweeted that the House impeachment attempt is like a lynching. As soon as Trump hit send the left and all those who support them went wild, responding and condemning his use of such vile word.
He and his people knew that would be the response. He used the word for a reason – it wasn’t just a random occurrence.
A few hours after the Tweet went out, after everyone had a chance to weigh in and let everyone else know just how reprehensible they thought it was, a video clip from 1998 surfaced of Trump’s main rival, good old Joe, saying that the Bill Clinton impeachment could be perceived as a “partisan lynching.”
Of course, Biden and his team of lackeys – who have been behind the eight ball since the start of his campaign – had earlier tweeted a response to Trump’s statement, calling his remarks “abhorrent” and “despicable.”
Hook, line and sinker.
But Trump, Biden and Warren aren’t the only snakes slithering through the dirty shallows – Tulsi Gabbard has now jumped into the deep end.
Gabbard, the representative from Hawaii and current bottom of the pecking order presidential candidate, made plenty of headlines this weekend when soon-to-be presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the time to call Gabbard a Russian asset on a podcast and Gabbard responded by calling out Clinton for what she is – the lead swamp creature and destroyer of the Democratic party.
Gabbard’s comments were made via Trump’s favorite social media site Twitter and got positive reactions from not only fellow Democrats but Republicans as well, including the president.
It seems if there is one thing everyone can agree on, it’s Hillary Clinton is a problem, and so Gabbard is following the Trump blueprint of attacking the really dirty end of the establishment in a last-ditch attempt to appeal to those middle of the road voters who want nothing to do with another Clinton in office and business as usual.
The same people that voted for Trump.
It is all smoke and mirrors and politics 101. Gabbard is what she is and in the end her spat won’t take her to the next level.
But it is interesting to note that at first the only democratic candidate to speak out in support of Gabbard was fellow bottom-rung candidate Andrew Yang.
But as the weekend went on - and internal polling numbers must done by the various campaigns must have showed a positive bump to Gabbard’s stand - the three front runners for the nomination, Warren, Biden and Bernie Sanders, all voiced their support for the former military woman.
And once again the swamp shifted.
