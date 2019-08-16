Amidst all the violence and tears last week — and all the finger pointing and name calling that followed two more senseless mass shootings — I managed to find a little nugget of unadulterated joy on my television screen to distract from the chaos.
It came in the form of a regional qualifying game in the Little League World Series.
And for at least a couple of hours I was able to escape – or at least extend my escape - from this angry moment in time that threatens to consume our very existence and immerse myself in America’s Pastime in its purest form.
I watched the game from the cheap seats of an airplane traveling at about 20,000 feet above the Earth between Las Vegas and Minneapolis. Two teams made up of 11 and 12-year-olds – one from Minnesota (Coon Rapids and Andover to be precise) and one from Iowa did battle as part of a Midwest Regional qualifier for the World Series.
The eventual winner, Iowa, moved onto the finals, while Minnesota dropped into the loser’s bracket and would have to win two or three in a row to punch a ticket to the finals in South Williamsport, Penn.
But more on that later.
Truth be told, before that game I had never watched more than a few seconds of Little League baseball on television in my life. However, a couple times in Vegas, mostly while dining, I found myself watching a few innings from other games and once on the plane with an option to watch either sports or news, I chose baseball.
Frankly, I just wasn’t ready to come back to reality and tune back into the dark depths of political madness that has engulfed us over the past few years.
During my four days in Vegas I did my best to avoid all things political. I didn’t watch any news and when I scrolled my Twitter feed, I tried really, really hard not to let the insanity bring me down.
And interestingly enough while spending my evenings in Sin City playing cards or shooting craps with groups of random strangers of every size, shape, color and sex, not once did anyone bring up anything about Trump or politics or Russians or white supremacists.
Instead, we all laughed and played together nicely – regardless of who we may have voted for.
Imagine that – people in the real world just living life.
How refreshing.
On the plane, after I turned the dial (it wasn’t really a dial) to ESPN and the Little League World Series, a strange sense of calmness came over me and I found myself longing for my playing days – for a simpler time when summer seemed to last forever.
I started thinking about how baseball - and more recently softball – has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and how some of my fondest memories as a child revolve around the sport and time spent playing.
And how some of my fondest memories in adulthood now also revolve around it – albeit from a different perspective as I watch my children compete.
Perhaps it was a thought in the back of mind that my second daughter, a girl who lives and breathes fastpitch softball, is starting her senior year of high school that helped set the wheels of nostalgia in motion.
Or maybe it was watching a bunch of little boys the same age as my youngest play with such joy and excitement — without a care in the world — that pushed the right emotional buttons.
Or maybe it was just the idea that despite the darkness all around us all these days, life is still going on and no matter what, we have to believe there are better days ahead.
There would be better days ahead for Minnesota, that’s for sure.
Despite losing a hard fought 3-1 battle to Iowa that day, the little boys (and one girl) that make up the Coon Rapids/Andover Little League team rebounded and beat Missouri 9-0 to get back to the winner’s bracket, where they met Iowa for a second time.
This time Minnesota won, as five-foot, three-inch, Jameson Kuznia slammed a three-run homerun over the center field fence in the top of the sixth inning to secure an 8-6 come-from-behind victory and send the team to the World Series in South Williamsport, Penn.
From the lowest of lows to the highest of highs in the blink of an eye.
I watched the highlights from that game, including the game changing home run and the unbridled celebration that followed and to be honest, I got a little misty eyed.
Again, I don’t know if it was just the baseball game that got me choked up or the trip down memory lane that it initially provoked on the plane, but something touched a nerve.
Maybe it was just the idea that such pure joy still exists.
And the whole thing reminded of one of my favorite quotes from one of the all-time great sports movies, “Field of Dreams.” A line delivered perfectly by the great James Earl Jones to Kevin Costner.
“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: It’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and that could be again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.