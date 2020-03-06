This past week in politics played out like and episode of the Netflix series House of Cards and served as a wake-up call for viewers who might have been starting to get a little bored with the Democratic presidential nomination process.
And now business is about to pick up.
In the span of a few hours last weekend, Democratic National Committee party leaders played the role of Frank Underwood to perfection, putting the hammer down on two campaigns in order to solidify the base and announce to the world, “we are going with Joe Biden.”
The backroom deals definitely changed the game and now it looks like the battle lines have been officially drawn – it’s Bernie Sanders versus Biden with the winner getting a crack at Donald Trump.
o
The dominos started to fall Sunday when Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg announced he was dropping out of the race despite a decent start in Iowa and New Hampshire.
The DNC doubled down on their “anyone but Bernie” bet on Monday when Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced she was doing the same just one day before Super Tuesday.
Both immediately announced they were endorsing Biden.
Deals were struck, promises were made, and Biden picked up a lot of votes he might not have otherwise secured had those two stayed in the race.
While it is easy to write this off as politics 101, Minnesotans should be disappointed with Klobuchar. She was elected to represent us in the U.S. Senate but instead spent the last year focused on a goal she probably knew she’d never attain – a presidential nomination.
I think active United States Senators and Representatives should have to give up their seats in Congress to run for president. It’s like taking a second job and not doing the work at your first job.
You and I would be fired.
Instead, Klobuchar filled her campaign coffers and probably got promised a sweet reward for her efforts if she dropped out and threw her support behind Biden – a man she butted heads with constantly over a series of debates the past year.
o
Mike Bloomberg, who called it quits on Wednesday, spent approximately $560 million of his own money and only picked up 44 delegates. Rough math tells me he spent about $12.72 million per delegate.
Some would call his campaign a bust or say that he made a bad investment, but the reality is Bloomberg brought a lot of attention to the Democratic nomination process.
His television ads were running non-stop on just about every network in America for weeks heading into the two debates he was a part of and up until and through Super Tuesday.
He actually had commercials running during the debates he took part in. It was kind of strange: One minute the viewers were watching him get pummeled by his competition on the stage and the next they’d see him touting all of his wonderfulness and blasting Trump.
Like it or not all that airtime probably pushed his truth about the current president into the homes of a lot of people who had avoided politics up to this point - the type of households that don’t ever dial up Fox News, MSNBC or CNN.
And if he decides to jump on the Biden bandwagon and keep throwing his money at knocking down all things Trump through commercials carefully placed in between challenges on Survivor and tragedies on Gray’s Anatomy, it will have an impact in November.
o
Another guy with too much money, Tom Steyer, who dropped out of the race after a final embarrassing showing in the North Carolina primary, spent $191 million of his own cash on advertising.
He never had a realistic shot at the nomination and like Bloomberg, he basically bought nearly $200 million worth of negativity aimed at POTUS.
Ironically, both he and Bloomberg were representing a party that has for all of my lifetime championed the idea that the middle class is getting squeezed while the rich get richer. But they are two of the richest men in this country and the candidates they were running against, while not in the same financial stratosphere, are also living the high life.
If they really cared about you and me, they’d have invested that money in something more substantial than spite.
o
Finally, it’s interesting to note that some continue to argue that a majority of Americans are wide-left progressive minded voters despite the beating Sanders – and his Socialist agenda - took this week.
I wouldn’t count on Sanders going away quietly but the idea that he was really the democratic frontrunner after decent showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada earlier this year, was pretty much put to rest with the Super Tuesday results.
Moderate Democrats were basically split before Tuesday and that gave Sanders a tactical advantage. Party leaders knew that and that’s why the deals were made.
Still, some suggest that had Elizabeth Warren dropped out before Tuesday, her votes would have gone to Sanders and that would have been enough to swing a few states his way, including Minnesota, Maine and Massachusetts.
On Thursday Warren ended her campaign but didn’t endorse anyone. She said she had to think about it.
While not as far left as Sanders, Warren is a progressive and if she throws her support behind her sometimes comrade, he may still have some hope and my prediction a couple weeks back that Biden would not be the nominee might still come to fruition.
