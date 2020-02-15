With winter (hopefully) nearing end, time to ready for spring

Believe it or not the 2019-20 winter is actually slowly creeping toward an ending.
Well, a northern Minnesota type ending no doubt.
You know, the kind where the snow melts and the temps rise in early March and everyone gets excited for spring only to wake up one morning in April to another 12 inches of snow on the ground.
Still, eventually the season will pass, and our attention will turn to open water and boats and hikes and biking.
Until then we will keep snowmobiling, snowshoeing and ice fishing.
Speaking of angling — it isn’t too early to start thinking about when you need to get your fish house off the lake.
If you even put it on a lake to begin with.
While this winter has been a snowmobiler’s dream, for ice anglers it has been a little frustrating. On some lakes, slush was and has been an issue – especially early in the season.
Poor conditions early meant quite a few people didn’t get their shelters on the ice (or took them off as they filled with water) and by the time things settled they said, “to heck with it,” and didn’t even bother returning.
I’ve also heard the fishing on a few area lakes has been a little slow.
If you did get your dark house, ice castle, or portable on the ice, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding everyone that there are deadlines to remove them.
It all depends on where you are located.
For inland waters, if you are south of a magic line the DNR uses to set dates, you need to be off the ice by March 2. If you are north of the line, you have until March 16.
The line runs east and west and is formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, each along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota and Wisconsin border.
If you can figure out what all that means, you should know that the shelters need to be gone no later than midnight of the deadline date and that if the ice is poor, county sheriffs may prohibit or restrict the use of motorized vehicles to get them.
To add to that, if shelters are not removed, owners will be prosecuted. A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.
Considering how crazy this winter has been (lots of snow early, poor ice conditions, and not a lot of days with sub-zero temps) anything could happen in the next few weeks – from warm temps like those predicted for this week continuing and leading to a quick spring – to a winter that doesn’t end until July.
My advice would be to keep a close eye on ice conditions regardless of removal date - it would be pretty tough to get that ice castle off the lake by hand.
The border water deadline for Minnesota/Wisconsin is March 1 and for Minnesota/Canada it is March 31.
O
Oak trees
February is a great time to manage and tend to oak trees. According to DNR officials, the lowest risk of spreading deadly oak wilt is in winter.
The invasive fungal infection, which spreads naturally through either sap beetles or roots that have grown together, threatens all Minnesota oak species.
Waiting until spring to prune oak trees when the beetles are active, is a recipe to spread oak wilt, said Val Cervenka, DNR forest health program consultant.
“Wounding oak trees in spring and summer, when sap beetles are active, can attract spore-carrying beetles from infected trees and logs to fresh cuts,” Cervenka said.
Early detection and management are critical to preventing oak wilt’s progression into uninfected forests. As its name suggests, when oak trees suddenly lose all their leaves, notably in midsummer, that is a telltale sign of oak wilt. While the high-risk zone for oak wilt is currently east-central and southeastern Minnesota, Cervenka noted all oaks in the state are under threat from oak wilt.
To help stop the spread of oak wilt:
• Prune oak trees now. Do not prune oak trees between April and July.
• Cut down infected oaks now. Chip, debark, kiln-dry, or burn felled logs and large branches this winter (before April 1).
• Leave firewood from infected trees in place. Tarp infected firewood from April through August and bury tarp edges to block beetles from reaching the oak wilt fungus. Make sure the tarp does not have any holes.
O
Eagle cam eggs
Record numbers of viewers are watching a Minnesota bald eagle pair on the DNR EagleCam, especially now that the young pair are caring for two eggs in the nest.
It can be found here: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/index.html.
This time of year is also when people can help our state’s wildlife with matched donations using the simple checkoff on Minnesota tax forms.
The EagleCam is just one of many ways the Nongame Wildlife Program helps hundreds of wildlife species. The program focuses on helping animals that aren’t hunted, from eagles and loons to turtles and butterflies. Many of these species are rare and vulnerable to decline, especially in light of a changing climate.
Line 22 of the Minnesota income tax form – marked by a loon – provides individuals with an opportunity to invest in the future of nongame wildlife.
When taxpayers designate an amount, they would like to donate to the Nongame Wildlife Program, their tax-deductible donations are matched one-to-one by state critical habitat license plate funds. These donated and matched dollars are the foundation of funding for the work of the Nongame Wildlife Program.
That work includes researching how creatures fit within functioning ecosystems, managing habitat, and assisting with recovery efforts for rare species. Over the program’s 43-year history, it has played an important role in the recovery of bald eagles, trumpeter swans, eastern bluebirds, peregrine falcons and many more species.
The Nongame Wildlife Program also provides nature education, including the popular Eagle Cam now in its eighth year. The video camera streams live video from a Twin Cities bald eagle nest.
“People are excited about seeing and hearing this young eagle pair on the EagleCam as they try to foster their eggs to eaglets in March,” said DNR Nongame Wildlife information officer Lori Naumann. “The Nongame Wildlife Program is all about making sure we and future generations can see butterflies, listen to frogs and loons on summer nights, and watch falcons and eagles. We appreciate all the people who are enjoying the webcam and making donations on their state income tax forms or online.”
