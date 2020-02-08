Wolves, Twins make moves that please the fans

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Twins finally did what fans have been clamoring for. The two organizations remain on different trajectories but are much closer to greater success than they were a month ago.
In order to essentially close the book on the disastrous Tom Thibodeau era, the Wolves had to do what seemed impossible and unload the onerous contracts for Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng.
Gersson Rosas, Thibodeau’s successor as the top basketball boss, somehow accomplished both in the same day.
The uber-athletic but endlessly frustrating Wiggins was dealt to the Golden State Warriors for point guard D’Angelo Russell in a move that had been rumored for months after Russell spurned Minnesota in free agency last summer.
Dieng was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Gorgui, man, I love that dude. If anyone was going to be overpaid I’m glad it was him because he’s such a good human being and does so many charitable things with his money. When someone like that leaves you’re just thankful that he was your guy for a while.
To be honest, I don’t know why the Warriors wanted Wiggins. Russell was not a good fit on their roster long-term, but surely they could have found a trade partner willing to give up better assets.
Wiggins should do fine in San Francisco playing alongside proven winners like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. They just might be the right teammates to bring out the best in the 24-year-old small forward.
Wiggins, however, is owed a ton of money over the next three-plus years, which will limit the team’s ability to build another championship roster.
Despite his flaws as a player I like Wiggins and I hope he proves me wrong. I just want him to consistently be the exciting player that he was in spurts with Minnesota.
I’d also like to see Josh Donaldson erase the ugliness of last October, when his disappearing bat trick played a big part in another first round playoff exit for my Atlanta Braves.
Donaldson’s power and defense were big additions for the Twins but they still needed starting pitching, so they took a risk and traded top prospect Brusdar Graterol for L.A. Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda.
As of this writing the deal was reportedly being held up because of concerns about Graterol’s health. It’s not all that surprising -- the 6-foot-5 flamethrower has had arm troubles in the past -- but it would be a shame if Minnesota’s aim to add another solid arm to the rotation fell through.
I still think the Twins are a top-line starting pitcher away from being a legit World Series contender, though.
If they can manage to overcome the early absence of various players due to injury and suspension, by the end of July they may be in the market for a guy like Noah Syndergaard to help get them over the top.
The Twins are in “win now” mode, while the Wolves are at least a few years away, but fans of both should feel good that each organization is trying to give them a winning product.
