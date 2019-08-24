I’m not sure I want to share my political opinions anymore.
It’s not that I don’t have them.
I have plenty.
A lot.
In fact, I have an opinion on just about anything and everything.
Just ask me.
I won’t answer though.
Well, I might, depending on who asks.
But not this week. This week I’m going to try and keep my thoughts to myself.
I might do the same thing next week too.
Why?
Because it’s gotten to the point where sharing an opinion on politics is potentially dangerous.
I’m also starting to notice a few people out in the public treating me a little different than they used to when I was exclusively the anonymous outdoors opinion type guy.
I’m not saying I’m the Iron Range version of Mike Royko, but I do get recognized here and there — especially when I have to give someone my name. And while most people say things like, “I love your columns, keep up the good work,” others react a little more negatively.
In fact, I’m fairly positive the softball team I coached this summer got more than a few bad calls based on my newspaper columns.
Frankly, I have to wonder at this stage of the game if it is even worth it? I mean, I am an award-winning journalist — with a wall full of plaques to back up that claim — but I don’t think any Pulitzers are on the horizon.
So I’m thinking maybe it’s time I just kick back, stick to fluff pieces about the leaves changing color and how strange I find the sport of volleyball, and coast down society’s center line.
It’s just safer that way.
I do like to stir the pot though. And I like to make people think.
So it’s hard for me to not offer up some commentary on the latest political poo — especially when there is so much material offered up by day after day by everyone from Donald “I’m the chosen one” Trump to Amy “whatever the other candidates say, that’s what I think too” Klobuchar.
Then there is good old Kamala Harris, the democratic presidential hopeful who once claimed she liked to smoke dope and listen to Tupac and Snoop Dogg years before they even released albums.
Also known as: The first-term Senator who can’t even deal with the homeless problem in her own home district in California but wants to run the greatest nation on Earth.
She’s a walking, talking, puppet whose strings are so obviously pulled by her party’s higher ups that she might as well wear a sign that says, “Will Pander for Votes.”
I should tread lightly here because the last time I dared question her and the verbal diarrhea she spews I was called a racist by a Facebook troll.
But I just can’t help myself.
This week she opened her mouth about gun control — again — and it got me so worked up I pounded out the rough draft for a 1,000-word opinion piece for this page in 10 minutes.
Long story short, if elected president she promises keep guns out of the hands of white nationalists (otherwise known as white supremacists) and I offered my opinion on that superficial solution to a much deeper problem.
Unfortunately (or fortunately for some) you’ll never get to read it. After re-reading and reworking the draft a few times I decided I didn’t want to touch the gun control debate with a 10-foot pole or my keyboard.
Besides, every time I typed supremacist, I spelled it wrong and my spell checker kept putting those squiggly red lines under each mistake and as they started to pile up, I just got agitated.
I’m a little OCD when it comes to that kind of stuff, which makes it tough to be a professional writer who can’t spell.
Or use commons correctly.
I also don’t understand where or when to use apostrophes or how possessives work.
My former editor Bill Hanna used to pull his hair out while editing my stories. I know this because every once-in-a-while my ego would get a little too big (probably after snagging another fancy AP Writing Award or two) and he would let me know I wasn’t as cool as I thought.
That’s an editor’s job, of course, but I didn’t (and still don’t) have time for grammar lessons, so I learned to just wait until the last minute to turn in my stories and then leave for the day before he read it.
Interestingly enough, while proofreading this column I realized commas and apostrophes (another word I can’t spell without help) aren’t my only weaknesses: I also like to start a lot of sentences with “but,” “or,” and “and.” I think those are called conjunctions but I only know that because of that little cartoon and song that played on Saturday mornings when I was a kid.
You know the one: “Conjunction junction, what’s your function?”
The funny part of that little jingle, a part of the old Schoolhouse Rock series, is the song is supposed to teach a kid all about “and,” “but” and “or,” but really all I remember is what sounded like some hippie singing, “hookin’ up words and phrases and clauses.”
And since I didn’t know then, and I don’t know now, what a clause is, that information was, and still is, useless to me.
Sort of like Harris’ entire political platform.
Did I use that last apostrophe right?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.