On May 14, 2019, 57 percent of the Eveleth-Gilbert voters passed a $30 million referendum to build new schools with Virginia to open in the 2022-2023 school year or later. I, like most, have accepted this and hope that it was the correct decision for the E-G community, although many still feel that we bailed out Virginia in a desperate situation.
All throughout the campaign and every meeting I attended, we were promised, “we have three years” to figure this out. Don’t worry about consolidation, don’t worry about wetlands, don’t worry about training teachers, we are only collaborating for the “free money” — we have three years to decide all that. That was a strong and consistent message that could be found throughout this controversial campaign.
On July 18, 2019, there was an Eveleth-Gilbert-Virginia combined school board meeting where consolidation was discussed. A July 2020 consolidation date was suggested and added that night to the E-G school board meeting the following Tuesday, five days later. At that time the school board would vote to approve the start of the consolidation, WITHOUT A PUBLIC VOTE.
This decision was based on the fact that the public voted for the collaboration, so it was assumed they would be in favor of consolidation. Also was stated that the slated “original surveys” in December showed that the public was in favor of consolidation “by a large margin.” Eveleth Gilbert currently has 5,240 registered voters within the 12 precincts.
The website shows that 1,855 people responded to the survey and that 48 percent lived in the E-G district. So, with those numbers approximately 891 E-G residents responded, or 17 percent of the registered voters. Most understand that any survey can be skewed or worded to get a desired result. Unfortunately, nowhere in the survey facts can the actual number of E-G voters be viewed that sided with consolidation. I am not sure why the school board thinks that 17 percent can accurately project the voting population and that we do not deserve a public vote before consolidation — like Eveleth and Gilbert were granted in 1993 when they consolidated.
Fortunately, some of that E-G-V meeting information was posted in the Friday, July 19, Mesabi Daily News and enough concerned citizens wrote letters and attended Tuesday’s school board meeting to help “delay” this vote. I am proud of our school board for that gesture. My feeling is that if that would have not been printed, the school board would have slammed it through on Tuesday, which could have been disastrous as written. E-G has decided to have a study session, or more if needed, to reconsider the lingo and a potential public vote. If you haven’t read the bashing by the “YES” voters on the MDN Facebook page, including a Virginia teacher, it is very sad.
I have a few concerns after attending the E-G school board meeting. First off, I was shocked on how the school board was “set back” on the fact that the public didn’t expect a 2020 consolidation. During that meeting, I challenged the school board and E-G Superintendent Mr. Carey to provide me with “any” documentation throughout the entire collaboration campaign that even mentioned a 2020 consolidation. I would take a clip of a meeting, print from all the advertising we paid for, or even something from the disastrous one-sided bashing Facebook Collaboration page they used as a source of information. As of today, I have received nothing, simply because there wasn’t anything to provide. July 2020 consolidation was never talked about.
I was also surprised to see Murray Anderson, Virginia’s school board chair, attending the E-G meeting as an observer. He took some offense to OUR public visitors stating that the July 2020 consolidation wasn’t communicated. He appeared to come “unglued” while pointing repeatedly at E-G chair Bill Addy, telling everyone that “you and I” said the “consolidation will happen!” Again Mr. Murray, the July 2020 date was never discussed, and save the outbursts for your own meetings. You don’t have a vote in E-G.
Secondly, you also apparently took offense to my comments that consolidating early with Virginia is “scary.” Superintendent Carey asked me not to expand on that, so I will here. After talking to our business manager for both districts, on Thursday as you suggested to me after the meeting, my concerns were valid. Virginia has larger existing referendums than E-G, one expiring in 10 years and the other in eight years. Virginia’s general fund has approximately $2.4 million versus an estimated more than $6 million for Eveleth — which seems lopsided for a district half your size.
We are not interested in supporting you for the next three years, we are interested in taking care of our E-G kids until the new school opens. Like E-G board member Polly Sorcan said in the meeting, we just got engaged on May 14, 2019, we need to work out the kinks and make sure Virginia is marriage material.
I am not a graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert, but I grew up on the Range, and moved my children from Shakopee to Eveleth in 2005 to attend a small district school, and I would like to see at least one of my three children graduate as a Golden Bear. No one will convince me that if we consolidate with Virginia early that E-G will get a fair shake with a combined school board, which is in the current document. History will likely repeat itself, just ask any district that has combined with a larger one.
Finally, ending the E-G Golden Bear era without a public vote is selfish of any school board member, and certainly unnecessary until 2022-2023 or later. I would encourage all of you that are concerned to watch the past two school board meetings and email/call your school board members and express your opinion to send this consolidation resolution to the public for a vote in November. At least in November the sample size will be adequate and accurate, something the boards seem to be afraid of.
