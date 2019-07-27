Mistakes happen. We humans make them, for that very reason, that we are human. Some days more so than others.
In writing about the Voyageur Days at Crane Lake, I decided to give a little history of the lake and the community up north. So I wrote that "Crane Lake is an unincorporated community ... northeast of Cook and is located within the Kabetogama State Forest. It is the southern entry to the Voyageurs National Park, the western entry to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and an entry into Canada." The source of my misinformation was Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, and the incorrect fact was that Crane Lake is an "unorganized community." But the bottom line is that: No. 1, the information in an online source is not always gospel truth, and No. 2, this reporter should have checked her facts.
Because in delving into my memory bank, I came to realize that yes, my memory is not as keen as one wishes it to be. Blame it on the natural progression of aging, as in "Why have I forgotten what I was positive I would remember?"
That being said, my dear friend Ruth Carlson emailed a nice thank-you for the Crane Lake publicity, adding that Crane Lake has been incorporated since the year 2002. Oops, this reporter told herself.
A Mesabi Daily News headline in the summer of 2002 read, "Mail-in ballot vote overwhelming for town organizing; Crane Lake residents set to form a government." The people were planning a town government now that a mail-in election on the matter passed overwhelmingly, 76 yes and 20 no votes out of 114 registered voters.
The story read, "For Butch Eggen, a fishing guide and real estate agent, and others, the push to organize began long before Gov. Jesse Ventura arrived for the Governor's Fishing Opener at Nelson's Resort in May 2000. Hassles with the County Board over getting some funding to host the event are credited with spurring the drive (to organize a township)."
Enter Ruth Carlson. The story read, "Ruth Carlson, chairwoman of the organizing effort, agreed the effort began before the 2000 fishing opener. The Crane Lake Sanitary District was organized recently, and there is growth in town."
Ruth was quoted in the story. "We know change is coming,” she had said. "We might as well be prepared and have local control.” There was much work to be done — working out the financing, dealing with various levels of government such as the U.S. Park Service, landowner in Voyageurs National Park, and the U.S. Forest Service in the BWCA, the endless string of meetings and land exchanges and on it went.
The other day I googled Ruth Carlson's name and what should pop up but a video in which she and Butch Eggen were explaining their success in organizing a township. "We had gathered all the information we would need," she was saying. Now that a township had been formed, the fledgling township officials could levy against the tax base and there would be an annual meeting of the residents of the township. And in the video Ruth said proudly, "We are the newest town in the State of Minnesota."
And that is definitely something to be proud of. It is the way of our democracy, and it's what makes America great.
