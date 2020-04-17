According to recent figures, China owns about $1.1 trillion of U.S. debt.
That might seem like an insignificant drop in the $24 trillion bucket, but it reveals a lot about the investment that nation has made in our country.
While plenty of individuals, corporations and countries own pieces of America’s debt and Japan actually owns the most, about 5.2 percent, China (which owns the second most) gets most of the attention because of our tenuous relationship with the communist regime there.
Considering the shady nature of Chinese leadership, it’s not a stretch to wonder out loud if Chinese investors are all-in on America in an attempt to “own” us. Financial experts would argue that China has been buying up American debt for strategic and economic reasons related to the U.S. dollar and trade and selling their cheap products.
That may be the true extent of it but that doesn’t make it easier to stomach the idea of investors from a country under the tyrannical thumb of a vile dictator and human rights abuser like Xi Jinping buying up this country’s debt.
Interestingly, since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, some in this country have starting to rally behind a renewed interest in buying American and putting an end to our reliance on Chinese made goods and services.
That reaction is based on a number of things (the least of which being racism) including a growing suspicion that the Chinese government lied to the world about the origins of the virus, it’s spread and its effects on the Chinese population.
A recent analysis from Washington Post Beijing bureau chief Anna Fifield suggests that the real number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Wuhan alone (home to the super lab where the virus most likely emerged from), is more than 16 times higher than the number reported by communist China.
She goes on to report that while the official number the Chinese communist government is reporting the number of lives lost in Wuhan is 2,463, that number could be closer to 46,800.
There is little doubt the Chinese communist party is lying – about a lot of things.
But cutting ties with China is easier said than done.
The U.S. debt isn’t the only area being targeted: Chinese businesses have been investing in U.S. properties for many years, buying up everything from movie theater chains to hotels.
And of course, they have a nice slice of the smartphone app market as well.
One of the most popular apps in the world – TikTok – is Chinese born and bred.
Yes, the video app your sons and daughters spend all day watching when they aren’t posting clips of themselves doing silly dances, is based in China.
TikTok, which has been downloaded 1.5 billion times, originated as Musical.ly. In 2017 the Chinese internet company ByteDance bought the app and relaunched it as TikTok, with all Musical.ly accounts migrating over to TikTok in August 2018.
ByteDance is now the world’s largest startup, estimated to be valued at $78 billion.
The app has recently been the target of concerned U.S. government officials who say moderators have been instructed to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square, Tibetan independence, or the banned religious group Falun Gong, according to leaked documents detailing the site’s moderation guidelines.
And according to a leaked document last fall that were published in the Guardian, officials from ByteDance have been instructed to “advance Chinese foreign policy aims abroad through the app.”
Chinese investors also have their collective hands in the video game cookie jar – another area hugely popular with kids.
According to a CBS news report, Chinese technology giant Tencent has a near 5 percent stake in Activision Blizzard, which has three subsidiaries — Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. Those subsidiaries are responsible for some of the world's most popular video games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush.
Tencent also has a 48 percent stake in Epic Games, which created the hugely popular video game Fortnite.
According to Computer Weekly, almost a third (30 percent) of the world’s top virtual private network (VPN) providers are secretly owned by six Chinese companies, according to a study by privacy and security research firm VPNpro.
The study shows that the top 97 VPNs are run by just 23 parent companies, many of which are based in countries with lax privacy laws.
Six of these companies are based in China and collectively offer 29 VPN services, but in many cases, information on the parent company is hidden to consumers.
The ability to access the data held by VPN providers, the researchers said, could enable governments or other organizations to identify users and their activity online.
On the ground in the real world, according to a CNBC report in 2017, Chinese investors also own:
• AMC theaters. The nation’s largest movie theater chain was bought by Dalian Wanda Group in 2012 for $2.6 billion. Dalian Wanda also owns Legendary entertainment Group, home to such classics as “Jurassic World,” “Warcraft” and “Pacific Rim – all popular fare with the kiddos.
• Smithfield Foods. This $7.1-billion-dollar deal, completed in 2013, remains the largest purchase of an American firm by a Chinese company. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods has been an icon of the American food industry and is best known for its hams (especially its holiday ham). The deal spurred controversy and concern at the time, but Smithfield has thrived, adding jobs and hitting a sales record in 2014.
• The Waldorf Astoria. Anabang Insurance Group, the buyer of this well-known Manhattan hotel, was unknown in 2014, when it paid nearly $2 billion for the establishment. According to the CNBC story, despite that high-purchase profile, it’s one of the more mysterious Chinese acquirers, as the leadership at the company is unclear to outsiders. Anabang’s interest in the hotel sector wasn’t limited to the Waldorf and Starwood. The groups owns at least 16 properties, including assorted Ritz-Carlton locations in California, the Fairmont Scottsdale in Arizona and the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
