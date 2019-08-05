Upon opening the Mesabi Daily News editorial page on Wednesday I was met with the headline of “Consolidation Controversy.” After completing my read I felt it necessary to debunk the misinformation and how it was presented. If the author had attended even a small number of public meetings, read the Q&As in the local publications or asked questions of more than one or two board members he would have had a better understanding of the process taking place at this time.
The vote for consolidation
The vote at hand is just to start the processes needed for consolidation to occur. It is not the final vote. At the present time there is a document (single spaced, two pages long) listing the programs, curriculums, documents, processes and activities that will need to be combined. This will not happen in a month. That is one of his arguments. It was stated we have three years to figure it out, and it will take that long for a list that detailed.
Public vs Board vote
A vote for consolidation can only take place after the Minnesota Department of Education has reviewed all the materials and given its OK. At that time, each board will make the decision to have a board or public vote. Lots of building, collaboration, design, curriculum and border work needs to be done before even submitting the request to the state.
Survey results
This has been a contentious point of discussion since the beginning of this process. The survey was conducted by a reliable and professional organization. Their conclusions were found to be valid and reliable. Unfortunately, there are those that doubt the findings/results just because they do not agree with them.
Consolidation date in the resolution
As stated, publicly, at the joint collaboration meeting on July 18, 2019, the date was a starting target point. It was stated that it was flexible and floating.
Consolidation 2020
See above: Eveleth-Gilbert Board Chair Bill Addy and myself stated to the public at our joint board meetings on Feb. 5, Feb. 25 and Comment and Review meeting May 2 that the consolidation process would start if the referendum passed on May 14.
Misinformation of the financial status of ISD 706
It is true that our fund balance is smaller than Eveleth-Gilbert’s but will within the state parameters. Some factors:
• We fully fund our PreK program with no state aid.
• Number of classes and programs we offer (three new this fall)
• Number of activities (extra and co-curricular, two new this fall)
Special Note: by offering these types of programs, classes and activities our open enrollment numbers have increased to almost 200.
Graduation at high schools
Until all students are at the new high school they will graduate from their current school.
On a more personal note, the author’s surprise that I would attend the Eveleth-Gilbert board meeting is utterly ludicrous. As a Virginia School Board member and current chair, our board is responsible for 1,650 students, 300-plus employees and 3,600 households within our buildings and district. You fail to realize the actions of the E-G board will influence their futures that we as elected officials are trying to protect.
As far as coming “unglued” I truly planned to say nothing and observe, but once you started your delivery of financial falsehoods and continuous comments about not knowing that consolidation was event a thought, I had enough and had to say something. In discussing the meeting and what took place, none of the E-G Board members that I have talked with since that meeting thought I was out of line or over the top. In fact, they were glad I said what I said.
To conclude, I do not know the author that wrote Wednesday’s editorial. I believe you are passionate about your feelings and beliefs, but please quit spreading false information. Don’t become a mouthpiece for someone else and if you have questions, call and let’s meet so we can clear up any questions or doubts. This should be an exciting time for our students, teachers, staff, parents and communities. Not one of doubt, dread and fear.
Murray Anderson is the chairman of the Virginia School Board.
