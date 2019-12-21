The other day I drove through Eveleth, taking notice of the Christmas decorations strung across the main street.
The sight took me back to my childhood days, and to the indelible memories of the magic of Christmas and believing in Santa Claus and wondering how he could travel so far in a single night. So well I remember shopping in Eveleth... at the dimestore where we bought strings of colored mercury glass beads to place on the Christmas tree. All these years I have saved the fragile string of beads ... they occupty a glass dish in the front room, and I picked them up when the tree decorating began. But so delicate and irreplaceable, they sit on the glass table under the tabletop tree. I dare not hang them on the tree.
I have box upon box of Christmas decorations, some of them decades old ... there's the shiny gold ornament that AAA would send each year, the Corning glass baubles bought in the 1970s at a general store near St. Cloud, the brightly colored Christmas balls I'd buy each year at Grande's, fancy ornaments shaped like violins and churches, hand-painted glass ornaments Mother would give for Christmas, from Land of the Loon and her church in Palo. And from my brother, the strings of shiny beads he has given me over the years.
As for trimming the trees, that began in earnest just the other day. The first task was to inventory the supply of lights, and a substantial supply it is. For years I have built up my stock of blue lights, my favorite, because the old blue lights are softer, more restful when compared to the more glaring blue LED versions of today. As for the other tree that sits in the picture window, the lights are red and green, and it looks rather festive. My brother hung a big wreath on the front of the house. When we were kids, it was our task to hang icicles on the tree — the packages of silvery metallic strands took forever to hang from the balsam branches, especially if you did them one at a time. And I always remember how my brother fashioned a star of red foil wrapping paper for the treetop.
Those days are so long ago, but they come alive each Christmas... remembering the pin made of blue stones my father bought for Mother from Savolainen's jewelry store in Virginia, the tiered wooden display shelf Larry and I purchased for Mother on a Christmas Eve of decades ago and that now sits in my home, and the boxes of ornaments that evoke the same nostalgic memories each year.
In this year of 2019, I wish Merry Christmas to all.
