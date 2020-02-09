“Mrs. B only keeps her eye on me.” This is the response I received when asking Mick how school was that day. I couldn’t help but laugh.
“Why is that?” I asked.
“I don’t know. Whenever I talk to a friend she says, ‘Stop talking. Your name is already on the board.’” He was dead serious. He did not understand why he was singled out to be kept under special watch.
I explained that you need to be respectful of other people’s learning and talking with friends can be a distraction. He didn’t quite pout, but there was silence. He understood.
“You have been much better behaved this school year,” I said, trying to be encouraging. “You are making better choices.” It was true.
“Yeah, I guess I just am talking a lot, now.” We agreed this was better than some of the stunts he pulled in fourth grade. I’m not saying he is perfect, but he is improving.
Last week I received a disciplinary notice by text. “Anything you want to tell me about school today?” I had asked to give him a chance to come clean. One notification this month is improvement.
“No.”
“Did everything go perfectly today? Even in music class?”
“Yes.”
“He thinks I don’t know! I’m trying to give him a chance to come clean,” I told my husband over my shoulder.
“What did she say happened?” he asked, giving in and referring to the music teacher.
“That doesn’t matter. You tell me what happened.” The notice had said inappropriate use of classroom material. Did he throw an instrument? I didn’t yet know.
He gave up and the story spilled out of his mouth. “Well, my friends and I were playing with rubber bands and when they broke we whipped each other with them. Well, mine accidentally flung across the room.”
“What?!”
“It was an accident! I said I was sorry.”
“Don’t whip other kids!” I couldn’t believe I had to say that. Half of parenthood seems to be stating the obvious. (Brush your teeth. Go to school. Don’t whip kids.)
“We all were. It was just playing and fun.”
Don’t laugh, Leah, don’t laugh! This kid reminds me so much of my brother at that age.
“Do you think you could have, even accidentally, really hurt someone? That is why we don’t whip people — even with rubber bands.” I think we might need to watch the mini-series “Roots” soon.
When Grandpa Ryan calls, he always asks Mick and Shannon about their grades.
“I don’t know!” is Mick’s response.
“As long as you don’t get a C in conduct,” my father says referring to my brother’s report card in first grade.
“They don’t grade that. It is only plus or minus.” Not the best argument as Mick sometimes gets a minus.
“Leah won’t let me look, anymore,” explains Shannon of not knowing her grades. She had become far too focused on the grade, self-consciously looking, hourly. We are trying to teach her to focus on the knowledge she is gaining and reflect on the effort put forth in her education.
“Have you been practicing your cello?” The silence on our end of the line answers that question for Shannon. More effort needed.
“What is one of your spelling words this week?” Grandpa asked, switching subjects.
“Frank, but not the name.”
“A seventh grade spelling word is frank?”
Although cello and spelling doesn’t take up as much of Shannon’s focus as I would wish, she is a natural. All that cello-free time gives her plenty of opportunity to fixate on boys.
“Isn’t he soooo cute?” she asks pulling up a photo on SnapChat.
“I’m sorry honey, 12-year-old boys really aren’t my type. I’ll have to take your word for his cuteness level.”
Puberty is hard. Learning to socialize with peers also going through puberty is hard. As a parent, I think I am beginning to understand the dip in rigorousness in her education.
“I was going to lay down on the floor and take a nap in English class but the teacher looked at me.” She went to bed early that night!
The realization I have come to, through my own experience and hers, is that junior high is hard. Surviving day to day, with all of the emotional peaks and valleys, growing and learning takes a lot of brain power and effort.
“I think I’m having a growth spurt. I am always hungry.” Growing takes a lot of effort.
We are focused on celebrating survival. “I’m so glad you are staying away from him. He was a bully and that wasn’t nice what he said.”
Sure, you might brag about Jr. taking her first step at 10 months. I am going to brag that my 13 year old brushed her teeth, went to school, played basketball and took a shower — all in one day (with minimal nagging)! We aren’t going to sweat the small stuff right now. We aren’t going to let her fall behind, but we are also not putting too much pressure on her. She puts enough on herself.
I will feed her until she is full, and then give her a second breakfast. I will let her nap, sleep in late and go to bed early. I will also insist on cello practice every-now-and-then and hope she discovers self-motivation very soon. It is her grade, not mine.
Shannon and Mick are allowed to be children. This is their childhood.
