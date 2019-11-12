Having a family is fun, mainly because many of our conversations, especially when taken out of context, are hilarious. Here are a few. Have yourself a chuckle.
o
Shannon walks down the stairs. “Mick if refusing to pants on. He says he doesn’t have any that fit him.”
Five minutes later Mick appears, appropriately dressed for school yet claiming the pants are too baggy.
My husband, a few hours later: “We won the war on pants.”
We refuse to buy him pants that are skin tight and will only fit him for a few months. His fashionable spirit is broken.
o
Bookmark, the dog, sit down and stares at Shannon. Not breaking eye contact she farts for a solid five seconds and promptly gets up and walks away.
o
“What did you make for dinner? Meat, again?” Mick’s words dripped with disgust.
“Yes, meat and vegetables. Just like we always cook. It isn’t my fault if all you eat is meat.”
o
Both my husband and I had evening meetings to attend. In lieu of their nightly chore of walking the dogs, Shannon and Mick were told to pick any other chore and complete it before we returned home.
Arriving home I ask the two children, both huddled around a tablet, “What chore did you do?”
“Chore? It’s not our fault we forgot!”
o
After reading a chapter in our book, I cuddled Mick. When he was solidly asleep for several minutes I slowly wiggled out of his bed. I rolled off the bed and landed, cat-like, on the floor. Success!
Sitting straight up he said, “No! Don’t go! I’m not asleep!”
o
“So before practice, when I was at K’s house…”
“Wait, you went to someone’s house before practice?”
“Yes, Dad knew.”
We are currently learning that parents cannot read each other's minds.
o
“I’m in a book club at school! We are reading ‘Pax’ and it is fun. I get to talk about it with my friends.”
Good job making AR interesting, Ms. Berlin at Marquette!
o
“Let’s watch this movie while we eat dinner!”
“No,” I responded. “Look, I cleaned off the table AND made a hot dinner. We are eating in the kitchen.”
“Why? We never do that.”
“I want us to practice for Thanksgiving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.