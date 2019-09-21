My foster son, my baby, was reunified this week with his birth mother.
Acute stress is what I was informed we are experiencing. The doctor took her time explaining that the kids (and me) will likely experience a hard time falling and staying asleep. Maybe nightmares and likely disturbing thoughts from other stressful periods.
As they cuddled me all three of us piled into my bed Thursday night, I couldn’t fall asleep.
I rub their backs when I woke up in the middle of the night. I was unable to relax after letting the dogs out.
Thoughts of Bulldog, my baby, melted into memories of other foster children.
Acute stress. “Find time to take care of yourself,” the doctor had told me while the kids walked into the hall ahead of me.
o
It comes in waves — the pain and grief.
That is how another foster mom described reunification when I reached out to her.
A part of me has been given back to the woman who first had it. Our baby. She is a stranger.
I cared and loved her baby from before he was born, and so did she. Together, miles and lifetimes apart, we formed this little human together.
“That boy grew. He grew and he grew,” says the book I would read him. “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch.
“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be,” I would sing to him as the bottle fell from his lips and we readjust. He always comfortably found the warm spot on my chest.
He warmed my chest.
My chest is now cold — but with the sharp flame of loss.
“I feel like… I shouldn’t cry, anymore- like ‘it’s just foster care’ ‘it’s just a reunification,’” I wrote to a fellow foster mom this morning.
“It is foster care and it is reunification but not just,” she responded explaining that these feelings are real and my normal is changing.
But it’s not a change I chose. It is a change that I logically support but my brain keeps forgetting to tell my heart and chest.
“There’s no easy way to lose a child,” reads an open letter on the internet. “And as a foster parent, you don’t even get to acknowledge your loss. Celebrate reunification. Accept the next placement. Remind yourself that this is the gig. Put on a brave face. All while having lost a child, a child who feels like and who was — in every sense except, you know, actually — yours.”
I am piecing together advice to try to build myself back up so I can continue to be a mother, an employee.
“Keep your chin up,” the doctor told me at his last well-child appointment.
The ladies in the advertising department are all mothers. They have been sympathetic and kind today. They look at me with sad eyes and frustration.
Why isn’t he here? Why isn’t he mine? I have to trust in His plan.
Thursday night, after the reunification, my children cuddled into bed with me. Mick happily said, “She is our biological mother and you are our adoptive mother. Same with him. She is his mother and you are, too.”
He has a sweet heart and is trying to understand, but I’m not Bulldog’s mother. I was his foster mother — a temporary label that brings with it no protected rights.
“If I would have known how this case would go,” said a social worker wishing she hadn’t placed the baby with us. But I disagree.
I am grateful for the past 42 weeks we had with Bulldog. I am hopeful for his future life with his mother.
That doesn’t mean I’m not sad. Writing this column is my way of surfing the tsunami of grief which has flooded my article on vaping.
Soon enough these tears will dry. My chest will thaw and that article will be published.
This column is done. The wave has passed.
