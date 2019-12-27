A lot of newspaper columnists like to fill their last ego piece of the year with year-end reviews or lists of what they think are cool and noteworthy items as we turn our collective calendars over to a new year, but that’s just not my thing.
First, I couldn’t think of a whole lot of newsworthy things that happened in 2019 that were worth mentioning twice (that’s sarcasm, by the way. Some people have trouble reading tone).
And second, I have nothing good to say about pop culture in 2019.
I can’t do a list of the best or worst movies of 2019 movies because I didn’t see enough to have an opinion. In fact, I only went to the theater once that I can remember and I’m not even sure what I saw there.
And don’t even get me started on a year-end list of the best or worst in music.
Call me old or out of touch but I’d rather have my ear holes stuffed with ice picks than listen to one more mumble rapper trip over his own tongue while duetting with Billy Ray Cyrus on his way to someplace on a horse.
Speaking of Billy Ray Cyrus and lists – if someone were to ask me to make a list of the top 10, 15-minutes of fame stars that the world would be just fine with never hearing from again, Billy Ray would be in the No. 1 slot.
Not only did he produce what could arguably be considered the worst song in the history of the world, “Ackey Breaky Heart,” he also produced Miley Cyrus.
Billy Ray has done more damage to Earth than Global Warming. He’s personally responsible for like 87 percent of the world’s noise pollution and Greta should be shaking her fist at him.
So with that said, I’ll just wrap up this year the way I probably started it – complaining.
I was in the Twin Cities on Monday night and had three hours to kill so I spent some time in a Macy’s at the Maplewood Mall.
I wouldn’t normally spend five minutes there, but it seemed a fitting way to pass some time just two days before Dec. 25.
Afterall, Macy’s, the first of which was opened in the 1800s, isn’t just the original department store whose blueprint many others have followed, it is also an institution whose name is synonymous with our two biggest holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Maplewood version was hustling and bustling Monday as last-minute Christmas shoppers were scooping up product to place under the Christmas tree – most of which was on sale (or at least advertised as such).
Fifty percent off of this and 40-percent off of that is very enticing to the average shopper even if the original price on the sticker seems about 50-percent higher than it should be.
And so I dug in and started piling this, that and the other thing into my arms.
But somewhere during the mad rush, I noticed a theme developing: Nearly every item I grabbed had a tag that contained the words “Made in China.”
The porcelain elephants? Made in China. The miniature wood whiskey barrel/booze dispenser for $39.99? Made in China. The Martha Stewart plush robes on sale for $19.99? Yup, Made in China.
Even the Gold PopSolo Bling Rechargeable Bluetooth Microphone and Voice Mixer with Smartphone Holder for $17.99.
China. China. China.
I know people are big on this one-world, we are all in it together narrative, but come on, how much built-in-a-sweat-shop junk can one store offer?
My search for last minute gifts quickly shifted from finding the perfect stocking stuffer to finding something – anything – made in America.
The end result was not a darn thing I looked at was made in the good old U.S.A.
Macy’s – despite the big red star on their logo - isn’t alone in selling mostly foreign made junk. Retail Industry Leaders Association, American Apparel & Footwear Association, and the National Retail Federation recently reported that 41 percent of clothing, 72 percent of footwear and 84 percent of travel goods sold in the U.S. are made in China.
But they are one of the companies that have been most vocal about the pinch they have felt since President Trump initiated a trade war with the communist country.
The company’s CEO Jeff Gennette told investors in August that at some point Trumps tariffs could lead to higher prices for the goods his company sells.
Since taking on China Trump has imposed three tranches of tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating trade war with the planet's second-largest economy. Gennette said the first two rounds did not impact Macy's business, but part three – a tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods raised from 10 percent to 25 percent on May 10 – did cause Macy's to raise some of its prices.
I don’t particularly feel bad for Macy’s – which operates 863 stores under the nameplates Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, Bluemercury and Story primarily in the United States.
It reported $24.9 billion in revenue in 2018.
And I don’t feel bad for the people who shop their regularly either no matter how high the prices go. You get what you pay for.
It would be nice, however, if officials at Macy’s, which according to their own written history, was founded by a man (R.H. Macy) whose innovative sales and advertising practices transformed the retail industry, would stop complaining about tariffs and maybe lead a new retail revolution.
Perhaps an attempt to stock and sell more American made products would be a great way to start.
