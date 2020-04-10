When you sit back and take a closer look at the three main family-oriented holidays we celebrate in America – Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter – it doesn’t take long for one to realize we are kind of an odd species.
It starts off simple enough with Thanksgiving, a fairly straight forward and traditional day of feasting and celebrating life. Then we take a bit of strange turn with Christmas, where we combine a gift giving portly fella in a red with the birth of Jesus Christ.
And finally we wrap it up with Easter, a holiday that revolves around the crucifixion and eventually rise from the dead of the same Jesus people were celebrating the birth of just a few months earlier but also includes a giant bunny that delivers chocolate versions of itself and colorful marshmallow birds to all the little boys and girls of the world.
Oh, and don’t forget the colored eggs.
Is it really any wonder why aliens haven’t (as far as we know) approached us yet?
Imagine looking down on this planet – particularly the United States – and watching how we behave and the things we do and say and celebrate – and trying to figure out just what is going on.
It would be mind boggling and frightening even for an advanced lifeform.
Still, as quirky as Easter is on paper, when I was younger it was one of my top holidays.
As a kid, my favorite part was the candy and to this day the Easter bunny still delivers a few extra bags of black jellybeans and some tinfoil covered, football-shaped chocolates to me.
I also really liked all the special stuff that went on at the Catholic church.
Although it has been many, many years since I’ve actually attended a mass that wasn’t part of a funeral, I still look back on most of my church going days very fondly – particularly around the holidays.
I was an Alter boy and back then we all knew the ultimate gig was Christmas.
But coming in at a close second was drawing duty on any of the Easter related church gatherings including Ash Wednesday, Palm Sunday or the big one – Easter Sunday – where the service was twice as long as normal but you didn’t care because you were performing in front of the largest audience of the year.
I enjoyed Palm Sunday because after the mass I’d be able to snag a few extra palms that were left lying around and my grandma used to put those on her wall and keep them there for a year, until Palm Sunday came around again and she got some new ones.
And then there was Easter dinner, which I considered the close of the family gathering season (until 4th of July), so that made it feel more significant.
Those days are long gone of course, but the memories remain – one in particular, the year all of kids got some candy from I don’t know who in these colorful plastic ships that resembled the type of boats that haul iron ore on Lake Superior.
My ship was purple and blue and I remember playing with it outside that particular day for what seemed like hours, floating it on the water created from the melting snow that was running alongside the curb in front of the house.
Every spring since, when the snow starts melting, and water starts running down the street, and we get close to Easter, that same memory pops into my head.
This year was no exception.
But at the same time this April I started thinking about those palms and realized, despite being an Alter boy and attending all those confirmation classes, I never knew what the point was.
Until this week when I looked it up.
Apparently palm branches were regarded as tokens of joy and triumph and were customarily used on festive occasions. Kings and conquerors were welcomed with palm branches being strewn before them and waved in the air.
They were also laid across Jesus' path and waved in the air as he entered Jerusalem the week before his death and so the church marks the beginning of Holy Week with Palm Sunday.
Traditional Palm Sunday observances usually include the waving of palm branches in procession, the blessing of palms, and the making of small crosses with palm fronds.
But that doesn’t explain the rabbit – so I had to delve into that one too.
According to information from the History Channel, the exact history of the Easter bunny isn’t clear but what is known is that rabbits, known to be prolific procreators, are an ancient symbol of fertility and new life.
There’s some evidence that the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws.”
Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs.
Eventually, the custom spread across the U.S. and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests.
Additionally, children often left out carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all his hopping.
The colored eggs? They are said to represent a few things: New life, spring and, from a Christian perspective, Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection.
According to the History Channel information, decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century, according to some sources.
One explanation for this custom is that eggs were formerly a forbidden food during the Lenten season, so people would paint and decorate them to mark the end of the period of penance and fasting, then eat them on Easter as a celebration.
