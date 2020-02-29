As a community newspaper we are the community. We reflect what is going on in our towns while giving notice to our state, nation and world. However, our focus is our community, our people.
Our community is full of all sorts of characters — good and bad. Today, I want to tell you about one of the best. I want to reflect on their deeds in hopes of inspiring you.
We have one reader, and I hope this column doesn’t upset them, who is a quiet supporter for those most in need in our area.
On Monday, this person came into the office to speak with me about the article I wrote last Sunday about Haylee Rucker. Rucker is a sweet 19 year old who just got her birth certificate. For almost two decades her and her mother have jumped through every hoop their unplanned home birth caused. Rucker had been living undocumented and unable to enjoy full citizenship. Her life had been on hold, until only a few days ago.
As we chatted on Monday, our reader said they wanted to do something special for Rucker. A few hours later they returned with a stack of “Congratulations” greeting cards. Not knowing her, they had me pick out the card. They wrote a heartfelt message, didn’t sign their name, put in a large bill and handed me the envelope.
I sent Rucker an email to stop down — someone had left her something.
She arrived a few hours later and I handed her the envelope. I watched her open it and read the message. Needless to say, it all very much surprised her.
Of course, Rucker wanted to know who the card was from but I had been sworn to secrecy, but I told her she didn’t know the person. All I could tell her was that the person is a veteran.
Her eyes twinkled and her smile sparkled. This card was congratulations and a welcome message from someone who fought for the freedoms, rights and responsibilities Rucker is (finally) receiving. The message was good wishes for her future and the bill was a little something to help her start her life. (Finally, Rucker can begin college.)
Rucker was a little frustrated that she couldn’t thank this reader but she wrote an Orchid in hopes they see it.
On Tuesday, the reader stopped back with another envelope for another community member. A sneaky gift for someone in need.
I told them of Rucker’s reaction. But that isn’t why they do it — this person doesn’t want recognition. In fact, they refuse it.
A few weeks ago I came to work and an envelope was sitting on my desk. This person is not just a reader, but is turning into a friend. Whenever in the office they ask about my kids and want to do what they can to support our foster care and adoption journey.
I tried to thank them but they waved a hand.
Last year, when we had the baby, they handed me money. “Go buy diapers. Thank you for what you do.”
I tried to thank them but they brushed it off.
They told me, “I have everything I need, and so do my kids. This is just my way to help people.”
As I write this, it is Wednesday and I sit at my desk with a cross of ashes on my forehead proclaiming my beliefs to the world. This morning, Shannon was late for school as we attended mass at Holy Spirit as a family. Mick was an alter server and grinned when he saw us in the pews.
Today’s homily was from Chapter 6 of Matthew.
“Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them; otherwise, you will have no recompense from your heavenly Father...But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.”
Walking into the newspaper office, my husband and I reflected on the connection of this reading and the life led by our reader. This person is humble and not boastful. What they do, they do so quietly. They don’t want to be noticed. But I noticed and so does God.
Thank you for what you do — not just for Rucker and my family, but our whole community. You are making this a place we want to be- the type of community we want to raise our children in. You are spreading goodwill and cheer. Thank you.
This lenten season, whether you are religious or not, let’s all try to live this example. Drop a note in someone’s box, bring food to the food shelf, walk a dog at the animal shelter, shovel a neighbor’s walk. Do whatever is within your gifts and power to spread goodness in our community. But don’t do so boastfully or for the gratitude. Do it quietly, secretly. Smile to yourself knowing that what you have done has made our community a better place.
If you happen to catch someone doing good, be sure to thank them. Even if they don’t expect or want it — show them you notice and then make an effort to pass along the goodwill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.