Dear Sirs, on the front page of your Sunday February 9 edition, under the headline "Thorny Issue" in an article by Steve Karnowski is the misrepresented idea that DFLers want gun safety. please stop repeating this nonsense.
Gun control and gun bans are not gun safety. At least not for the average law abiding Minnesotan.
When you allow the politicians to change the meaning of works you enable them to continue to lie to the public. Criminals do love that as it makes them safer.
We already have to have the government's permission to own any gun with a pistol grip.
That is a prime example of a stupid useless law. Time to fully prosecute gang members who travel to the Iron Range and use guns to commit crimes here.
