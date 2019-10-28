Today, Shannon turns 13! We officially have a teenager in our house.
For the past 10 months Shannon has insisted on being called almost 13 instead of 12. My baby has run headfirst into adolescence and we look forward to the adventures the coming years are sure to bring...probably. Please, pray for us!
As her mother, I have some advice for her- and any boys that may be noticing her (I’m looking at you, Ry!). Take it easy- there is no rush.
Shannon, you will always be our baby and we will always love you. For your 13th birthday, here are 13 things I want you to know about yourself.
1. You are loved. I love you and you can trust me when I say you are very lovable.Love yourself. I want you to be able to appreciate the amazing young woman you are and who you are growing into.
2. You are amazing- really, you blow my mind with your maturity and faithfulness.
3. You are strong.
4. You are resilient.
5. You are smart.
6. You are beautiful inside and out.
7. Know that you are worthy. You deserve the best and should expect to be treated in a respectful manner.
8. You have the ability to decide how your life will turn out. A lot of things have happened to you in your short life- and will happen to you in the future. But you have the power to decide how you will react and what path you choose for yourself.
9. You do not need a partner or a significant other. Be willing to wait for an amazing person as there is no rush, no need to add something unimportant to your life.
10. Having said that, you don’t need to date until you are 25- if even then! We will totally be supportive if you choose to lead a single life.
I will finish with three expectations for your future.
11. You will graduate high school and then college. (I also expect that you will study/live abroad at some point.) Nothing will hold you back!
12. You will find a fulfilling career and be responsibly engaged in the world.
13. You will find happiness. Whatever that will look like for you- living on the ocean floor to traveling the universe- your parents will support you.
I feel so lucky to have you in my life. I will never regret making a family with you. You are my sunshine and your father and I are excited to continue our life with you.
Love always, Wow (Mom upside down)
