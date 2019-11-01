Dear MIB School District Community Members,
I am grateful to be running for the seat I currently hold on the Mountain Iron-Buhl School Board. When one of our School Board Members resigned late last year, the Board opted to solicit letters of interest and conduct a formal evaluation of potential candidates. It was an honor to be selected, and I have appreciated participating on the MIB School Board since my first official meeting in March of this year. I am hoping that the following information will be helpful as you seek to know and understand a little bit more about me and how I might be able to continue to contribute to the Board and District.
Thanks to my two daughters, McKinley (senior) and Jacie (sophomore), who have attended MIB since Pre-K, I have been lucky enough to be a part of the MIB school community for more than a decade. This has given me opportunities to know and understand so many aspects of the school from academics to extra-curriculars. My husband Tom also graduated from MIB, and my in-laws were both teachers at MIB with my father-in-law retiring after 36 years of teaching 6th grade in Mountain Iron. Seriously, nearly everyone I have met had him as a teacher!
My formal education includes a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Education. I worked for nearly 20 years in Higher Education, many of which were at Mesabi Range College working with low-income, first-generation high school students. I also led our college’s Customized Training and Continuing Education Department, served on the administrative team, and helped to develop the college’s resources and programs. In 2014, I started my own consulting business and conducted project management and facilitation, grant writing, and city planning for the past five years. I am currently the Principal at Marquette Catholic School and feel completely blessed to be back in education and working with students on a daily basis.
I have served on several boards in the community including the Apple Tree Learning Center, Mesabi Family YMCA and the Minnesota Discovery Center. I am an avid volunteer with some of my more recent involvements including Disaster Relief with the American Red Cross (22 years), MIB’s Blandin Broadband Communities project, and serving the needs of our church. I also co-chaired the new MIB high school referendum and am so proud of our community’s commitment to providing the best education possible for our MIB students.
Looking forward, I believe it is both imperative and wise for MIB to have a vision and goals in mind to best guide decision-making and planning. As such, I am thrilled that our School Board is in the process of developing a new strategic plan. I believe we need to continue to focus on students and how we can best serve their educational needs, help them grow to be good well-rounded people, and prepare them to be successful in whatever they pursue. In order to deliver the best education and services, I believe that it is also important to support teachers and administrators, so they can do their jobs and develop professionally. Our School Board will also need to continue to strive to be fiscally responsible while still investing in the school and its commitment to excellence. These are principles and values that will continue to guide my contributions and decision-making if I am elected to continue as a school board member.
In closing, I am grateful for the opportunity to run for the MIB School Board and would appreciate your vote in the November 5th election. Thank you so much for your support!
