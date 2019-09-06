I can’t believe the vicious forces attacking the lifeblood of the Iron Range. The forces of “evil” have done everything possible to stop any new mining projects. Now, they’re attacking our operating mining companies. The assault on U.S. Steel is unbelievable! Even Hibbing Taconite is threatened with closure by these Liberal Environmental Terrorists. This enemy is well-funded and is determined to close down mining in northern Minnesota to make a playground for the liberal elite. If these two companies were to close, what would that do to the Iron Range?
The sad part is that the local opposition to mining in northern Minnesota gladly accepts grants from local taconite production tax revenues. These “scum” are worse than grave robbers. They stab you in the back, take your money and laugh about it.
Why would they take proceeds from an industry they want to shut down? Let our elected officials know they days of riding the fence are over. You either support our lifeblood (mining industry) or not.
Where is the outrage by our elected officials? The silence tells you where their loyalty is. Wake up voters, research candidates and what they stand for. Don’t let some of these so-called special interest groups tell you to rubber stamp a candidate. Just because a certain political party supported mining in the 70s, doesn’t mean they support it now. We are talking about your paycheck. Be smart and make them earn your vote through actions, not some political propaganda campaign.
This is your future and the future of your children. If you want your children to survive on minimum wage jobs and welfare handouts, then follow these liars and vote how they tell you. Your loss is their political gain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.