In Virginia, they tore down the government building to build another one across the street. They paid a lot of money for it with grants and taxpayers’ help. I think they should of done something with it like a learning center for kids. They need it. Something fun and safe for everyone. I don’t think it’s right, but who am I to say. They could have gave it to the Vietnam vets. No , they would rather tear it down and that’s what they are doing to build a parking lot. What a waste of the working people’s money! They could have gave it to the homeless. When I walked passed there, it looked like an earthquake hit it. That’s how bad it was. You could have saved a lot of money by fixing the old one up. But no, that’s the way government is.

Walter Fuenffinger

Virginia

