I was very happy to read that Local 633 will be signing an agreement today (August 21, 2019) with Antofagasta to build the Twin Metals underground mine.
I was disappointed, though, to see the comment yesterday on MinnPost: “We really don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat; we want people who will support local union jobs and creating more local jobs for everybody,” [Local 633 spokesperson Mike] Syversrud said.
I strongly believe that the DFL is the party that is committed to the long-term economic success of the Iron Range.
I don’t believe the Trump-Pence administration shares Iron Range values nor supports labor unions. I don’t think Chip Cravaack was a good representative of the 8th congressional district, and Pete Stauber does not seem any better. In contrast, the legacy of John Blatnik is one that commands respect.
I urge local DFL leaders and others to work closely with the Local 633 union on building support and on providing any assistance needed for the Twin Metals project and others.
The future prosperity of the Iron Range depends upon having a highly-trained, represented labor force with middle-class wages and safe working conditions.
John Callister
Ithaca, N.Y.
