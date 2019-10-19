Having attended most of the joint meetings on the consolidation of the Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia schools, I am moved to praise the dedication that Superintendents Carey and Schmidt and their board members have brought to this complicated task. With real interest, tolerance and patience, they are carefully moving ahead with this difficult job that some of them could not have anticipated when they were elected or were hired, as in the case of the superintendents. They deserve our thanks and support.
George Erickson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.