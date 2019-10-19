Having attended most of the joint meetings on the consolidation of the Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia schools, I am moved to praise the dedication that Superintendents Carey and Schmidt and their board members have brought to this complicated task. With real interest, tolerance and patience, they are carefully moving ahead with this difficult job that some of them could not have anticipated when they were elected or were hired, as in the case of the superintendents. They deserve our thanks and support.

George Erickson

