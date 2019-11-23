Let’s get serious about preserving our mining economy! I read an article on the survival of Hibbing Taconite in the November 10, 2019 Mesabi Daily News. It was really an outdated response to the issue of property for the Hibbing Taconite operating to continue.
This issue is nothing new. We have kicked this can down the road for many years. When I heard some of the solutions like “land exchanges” it sounded like we went back to the 80s. This problem will never be resolved if left only to the politicians to fix. We all must be part of the solution. Since next year is an election year, more focus will be on getting reelected than addressing the issue. It is time to swallow the political and party pride and get to work.
There are more issues in this area than just Hibbing Taconite’s future. There is a potential to create a new employer at the old Essar site. Why don’t the political players hire a facilitator to bring together the stakeholders to develop a plan or process to accomplish these goals? This can’t be achieved by appointing some out of work “political hack” to get the job done.
We need all interested parties to join together and come up with a viable solution. This is not as complex as it may seem — it happens in the business world all of the time. I don’t mean to be disrespectful or critical, but come on guys! Let’s get the right tools — get organized — and get things moving!
Robert Vlaisavljevich
Mayor of Eveleth
