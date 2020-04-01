Living the COVID Life Day 11: Things are getting crazy here

Things are getting a little crazy in our house.
Shannon just told me she acted like she was going to eat our fish. He is a blue betta named Frostbite. Unlike all our other fish over the last few months, he is still alive.
“I put my face over his bowl like this,” she said, opening her mouth wide and showing her teeth. “Then he swam away really fast.”
I have a new work partner. His name is Rawlings — like the baseball company. In fact, he looks a lot like a baseball with a Sharpie marker all over his face.
Rawlings is getting into all sorts of trouble. He doesn’t regularly make the bed or pick up the crazy amount of coffee cups in the bedroom/office.
Rawlings also has horrible hygiene habits including but not limited to: forgetting to brush his teeth for days on end, not changing his socks and giving up on showers. In fact, I don’t know if he has ever done any of those things!
Old man Burnes has passed on some bad habits to our tween, Shannon. As I type, she is staring out our window and telling us about each person (and more importantly their dog) that walks down the block.
“That dog is named Major and Ira Glass always tries to jump on him at the dog park.” She proceeded to explain the life of Major’s owners.
“I wish we could trade houses with John,” she said switching subjects. “He has grass. Our yard has snow, on top of snow, on top of snow.” Our yard doesn’t get much sunlight. John already has green grass.
Angling to the left, Shannon pressed her face against the screen and whistled at a dog in its front yard only to realize the owner was bringing the dog inside.
“Hehe,” she giggled. “She didn’t see me. What is her name?”
I give her until the end of the day to know Jessica’s whole life story, as learned through staring out the window.
Walking down the steps to check on Mick, he throws a dodgeball at me.
“What have you been doing?” I ask. He has completed his school work so the answer could really be anything.
“Well, I was sitting on the couch with Bookmark and Ira Glass but then Ira left so then I was sitting with Bookmark. But I stood up and moved to the spinning desk chair and spun around in circles.”
Riveting.
The high point of our day was Jerry saying he was going to the post office. We’ve had a package waiting to be mailed to my brother in Germany for the past few holidays. So we packed it up!
“How much is this going to cost to mail?” asked Shannon.
“Probably between $50 and $100,” I responded. Domestically I would say maybe $15.
“Oh, that’s why we don’t send them Christmas presents!” Exactly, kid, that and the fading hope that he’ll just move to America.
“Do we need anything if I go to the store?” Jerry asked me while putting on shoes.
“Squirt guns, kids want stuff to make slime but I said no. I think we are out of ramen and low on butter. Can I come?” I gave him puppy dog eyes.
“No.” He broke my heart. I fell to the ground clutching my chest and pretended to burst into tears. The dogs rushed to my rescue. The human, who I’ve given my life to, just walked over my crumpled body and out the door. The kids pointed and laughed.
That’s OK. After I got a work call from VHS I came down and told the kids they called to cancel school for all of this year and all of next year. They looked at me with horror and shock. “April Fools!” I giggled.
Jerry has returned! He bought sushi making stuff and the package for my brother home … apparently the customs form is now online.
To be continued…
Will the package get mailed? Will Shannon find a new hobby besides staring out the window? Will Mick find a new chair to sit on? Will Jerry take Leah to the store?
Tune in next week to find out!
