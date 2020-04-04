Setting: Leah and Jerry sit in the Jeep following their bus trip delivering meals on Friday with Virginia Public Schools.
Leah: Man, I wish Village Inn or something was open. I could really go for a hot breakfast.
As the Jeeps unlocks, they swing the camera and reporter equipment into the backseat.
Leah: Do you want some hand sanitizer?
Jerry: Yes. (Leah tosses him her purse where the little bottle hangs off the side. Both scrub their hands. Even though they know the bus was clean, and they stayed away from others, this is the new norm and they feel wrong skipping this step before entering the vehicle.)
Leah: Some of those restaurants are doing take out.
Jerry: Where would you want to go? It needs to be somewhere quick. McDonald’s?
Leah: Sure but are we going to bring stuff home for the kids.
Jerry: No.
Leah: So are we going to eat it before we get home?
Jerry: Yes.
(They get into the Jeep and buckle their seatbelts.)
Jerry: Remember, don’t lick the window. (They both laughed at their new joke after learning Bus 2 “has some window lickers.” They turn on NPR.)
Leah: I want a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit with ketchup and orange juice.
(Driving up to the speaker Jerry orders.)
Jerry: One number three and one number one. Both with orange juice.
Leah: And ketchup!
Jerry: And ketchup.
Speaker: That will be $18.
Leah: Dang, that is expensive!
(Driving up to the window they are handed orange juice and instructed to wait off to the side.)
Leah: Ketchup! (Leah tries to yell across the car but the window has already been shut.)
Jerry: Don’t worry. I told them ketchup.
Leah: Rawlings is going to be so mad if he doesn’t get his ketchup. (The two have a new “friend,” a baseball with a face which has become their favorite coworker to blame things on.) So are we going to park somewhere and eat breakfast?
Jerry: Sure! Where do you want to go?
Leah: Anywhere. (Their breakfast is delivered to their vehicle.) That guy was closer than six feet from you! Check for the ketchup before we leave.
Jerry: Don’t worry they remembered your dang ketchup. Ok, let’s go home.
Leah: No, we have to eat now so they kids don’t find out.
Jerry: Oh yeah. Where do you want to go? The Tractor Supply parking lot.
Leah: Yes! How exotic. (They drive across the street. Too interested in driving, Jerry drives past Tractor Supply and parks at Aldi.) This is less exotic.
Jerry: The kids don’t know what they are missing.
Leah: Let’s keep it that way. (She talks through a steaming mouthful of potatoes. She opens a ketchup packet and squirts it on the hashbrown chunk. They eat in silence, listening to NPR and watching people enter and exit Aldi.)
Jerry: We have to get rid of the trash without the kids seeing. He’ll “dispose of that later” like a non-scary mob boss. (They drive home, bellies warmed.)
Leah: Jerry, finish your juice! You can’t bring that inside. (She collects all the trash into the brown paper bag with the golden arch logo.)
Jerry: Throw it to the backend and I’ll destroy the evidence, later.
Leah: Grab the rest of the ketchup packets.
Jerry: Yes, Rawlings will get mad if I forget them.
Leah: That, and I don’t want to clean up a mess if they explode in here.
Jerry: Come on. We have plenty of time to just clean the Jeep.
(The pair entered the house. They giggled with their breakfast secret. The kids are brought into the living room to check on their school work for the day.)
Shannon: You look different.
Mick: They went out to eat without us.
Leah: What would make you think that?
Mick: The ketchup on your shirt.
