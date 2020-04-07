After days of back and forth and the courts getting involved, Wisconsin held its primary election Tuesday.
My mother, sister and her family live in Wisconsin and I was concerned and curious about if and why they voted.
“I was a reporter in Williston, North Dakota, when the building of a new library was on the ballot,” said my mom. “The library passed by one vote. If you want to talk about democratic responsibility, that is it!”
One vote. That one vote built a library.
Yes, my mother voted Tuesday morning. She explained that the workers were masked. She was given a pen to use on her ballot and told to take it home. Although two precincts voted in that large room in the technical college, she was the only one there at the time but still instructed to maintain social distance. She used hand sanitizer when she entered and exited the room.
This election was not just to decide the presidential nominee but there were several local measures my mother wanted to vote on including improvements to the technical college which would increase her property tax and a “contentious” judge election.
I am proud of my mother. She said she felt safe during the election and did her democratic duty. Duty is the key word there. She knows it is her duty to participate in elections.
My mother is in her 60s and in relatively good health.
My brother-in-law is an essential worker, a plumber, and regularly in peoples’ homes. My sister just had a baby and has underlying health concerns. They have a toddler and newborn in their house.
They texted later Tuesday that they voted absentee.
That’s good.
I do not want my sister or the children endangered by the potential of catching COVID-19. Having said that, we were (obviously) raised understanding the importance of voting and democracy.
“They are adults and I trust they will make the right decision,” my mom said when I asked her about them voting.
Voting is our democratic duty but it is also a very personal choice during this pandemic.
My greatest fear is that COVID-19 will affect the presidential election this November and the presidential inauguration in January.
I sit back and reflect for a moment. A bird has made a nest on our roof and a cooing comes in through my open windows. It sounds like a purr. Is Mother Nature trying to tell me to relax and that everything will be OK?
On one side of the window is a framed print of the First Amendment. It sets out our right to the freedom of religion, speech and the press, peacefully assemble “and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
On the other side of the window is a framed print of a ship being tossed in the waves while entering Cape Stephens.
I have never considered how these two, very different framed pieces of art, could represent the same struggle. It is not easy to stand up for our freedoms.
COVID-19 feels like relentless waves throwing us toward rocks to destroy our ship. We must continue to fight the waves of fear and illness. We cannot lose our freedoms and must fight not to let them be taken away.
We must fight for and defend our right to fair elections. We must vote.
(Absentee ballots are going to become vital in the coming months.)
