Soundtrack for this column “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne then “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba. Add a waltz with “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. Finish with “Kick, Push” by Lupe Fiasco.
“Kids, what should I write my column about today?” I asked Shannon and Mick as they studiously did their homework this morning. Yes, I was interrupting math and language arts, but I like to think of this question as encouraging critical thinking and reflecting on their possible careers.
“I don’t know,” said Shannon while inspecting her leg. Yesterday she took her first spill off her new skateboard. There are scrapes up her leg and the opposite knee sports a bandage.
Mick, too, has one on a knee after a clump of dirt between sidewalk cracks prompted an impromptu flip through the air off his scooter.
“Write about how we are learning to skateboard!” suggested Mick, the owner of a pair of sweatpants I now need to mend.
These children amaze me — all children do. They are fearless enough to try something new. And when they fall, they clean out their wounds and go back for another round.
Mick seems a natural on the skateboard, really all sports. He hops on and naturally goes into a bended knee position, using his body weight to steer. There is a dip in the road down our block that he aims for and gets joy from the little air he jumps.
Shannon is more tentative. She is slowly testing out her brand new skateboard. She isn’t getting on and zooming down the hill like her brother. Instead, showing more determination than the natural, she is putting real effort into this activity. Through this, she isn’t just growing in physical ability, but also mental strength. She isn’t giving up.
On our recent evening family walks, we have been taking the kids to the skatepark in Eveleth, behind IGA. Over several visits they built up their scooter abilities.
First, they carefully tried the hump — ready to jump off at any moment. Then, they learned how to start at the top of one incline (quarter pipe) and bolt over the hump (wave ramp). Soon, Mick figured out how to add a hop and “Leah, watch!” echoed on repeat.
Mick added the other incline (vert ramp) which has a steeper incline. In no time, his sister followed.
It is amazing watching them. At first, they are tentative but then gain confidence and excitement. That excitement pushes them to try something new and their bag of tricks increases.
On our most recent visit, they started experimenting with the skateboard.
Besides the obvious differences in the scooter and skateboard of weight, size and construction material, the biggest difference to the user seems to be the handle bar. Like a bike, a scooter has handles- the skateboard doesn’t and therefore requires more balance.
Even after all their trips to this skatepark with the scooters, the skateboard made them realize a new level of fear and potential pain. Whizzing on a scooter is different from skateboarding.
As Jerry and I stood off to the side with the dogs, watching our children grow in confidence and test their limits, Mick yelled “I want to buy my own skateboard!”
“Make sure you buy them pads,” I whispered to Jerry. “We are going to have a lot of skinned knees and I would rather not have them break a wrist.”
The kids have helmets and we required them to be worn.
“One last time,” I shouted.
Jerry hopped on the skateboard and skated around the even surface. I didn’t want to be the uncool parent so I too attempted the skateboard. I couldn’t seem to stand on it with both my feet — those wheels move and slip! Jerry stood next to me and I put my arms on his to balance. He took one hand and seemingly danced me (while I was on the skateboard) to a silent walz. With a kiss (“Eww!”) we finished and headed home.
Turning back toward home, Shannon tried to kick, push her way up the steady incline. She would stop, take a breath and build her confidence before trying again.
We could tell she was becoming frustrated and offered words of encouragement and support.
“You can just carry it home,” she was told. But she didn’t. She refused to give up, no matter how long it took.
“You are doing such a good job. I’m proud of you!”
Now, I’m not saying our tween was in the best mood. A few stinging words were what our encouragement received.
That is the thing with kids. They are excited to try something new and have a natural persistence. They fall and get back up. They learn and overcome ignorance and lack of natural skill.
I had those abilities, years ago. Where did they disappear to?
Life has taught me that falling hurts. It is easier to not get back up. But watching my children I am reminded to try.
