The federal government stimulus checks (also known as Economic Impact Payments) are starting to arrive to families across the country.
How much will you receive? Read below for specifics but generally: $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each dependent child younger than 17.
Not every U.S. citizen will receive a stimulus check. You will if you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and meet the income threshold; receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits; or receive Railroad Retirement benefits.
The threshold is based on your adjusted gross income. Those who will not qualify are single filers greater than $99,000 and joint filers (no kids) greater than $198,000. If your adjusted gross income is less than: $75,000 for a single filer, $112,500 for head of household or $150,000 for joint filers you will receive the whole stimulus check.
Those with incomes between these amounts will receive adjusted amounts. Meaning, not everyone will receive a check and not everyone will receive the full amount — it all depends on if you qualify and what your adjusted gross income is.
The government has begun sending the checks to tax filers who had provided direct deposit information. Paper checks will be mailed between May and September, if all remains on schedule.
According to an article titled “Everything You Need to Know About Your $1,200 Stimulus Check” on Forbes.com by Zack Friedman, “On April 17, the IRS will release a new online tool called Get My Payment, which will also enable you to input your direct deposit (bank account) information to get your stimulus check faster.”
Things get a little tricker for parents of children older than 16, college students who were claimed as dependents and parents claimed as dependents. For this information, I recommend you do some research.
To end on a high note, if you owe back taxes or are on an installment payment plan for taxes, the stimulus check will not be used by the federal government. You need the money because of the pandemic, so you get the money.
The purpose of the stimulus check is to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is a lifeline for many individuals and families who have been devastated by this virus, not to mention small businesses and the economy.
You know my family. Jerry and I are hard workers and middle income — the type that have no fear of being over any threshold.
“Our stimulus check came today,” he said this morning.
I expected us to receive the amount for two adults and two children. I was wrong.
Our check was based on our 2018 tax returns. That year, we only claimed one child. We had a foster son in our house for most of that year. This was before we adopted and we don’t have any biological children.
That was the first year we claimed a child. As foster parents, we are allowed to claim a child if they are in our home for six months and one day, the majority of the year.
I remember at the time there were hoops we had to jump through. We were required to get a letter from Social Services. Then, we found out a relative also claimed this child — but we were in the right and it all worked out for us.
That was the same year that baby Bulldog was born. We picked him up from the hospital and he was with us the whole time he was alive in 2018. The hoops for him were insurmountable so we did not claim him.
Looking back, I remember reaching out to other foster parents. None of them were in the same situation as us — they had biological and adopted children and didn’t worry about filing for foster children in their home. They saw it as too much effort and not worth it. One or two even encouraged us not to bother as the child tax credit wouldn’t be that big in the end, anyway. This was even uncharted territory for our tax preparer.
Two years later, I’m glad we made the decision we did to claim the one child.
Now, here we sit in 2020. We have adopted two children. We are a household of four. Maybe if we had filed our 2019 taxes sooner our stimulus check would be different, I don’t know. Lucky for us, we are OK and grateful for the amount we did receive.
This brings up interesting questions, however, for foster families. Our households can fluctuate day-by-day. We are not like “normal” families who have a child from birth and know what their future looks like.
Fosters also (generally) seem to have extra sympathy. “What if the bio parent claims them?” they asked me. Yes, that bio is probably having a harder financial time than me, maybe we should just let them claim the child.
The extra effort and extra sympathy often are too much to overcome. Foster parents, and those who adopt through foster care, can claim medical mileage through the county. Each trip to Duluth for therapy appointments or to Minnesapolis to a specialist can be claimed. By and large, they are not.
Why don’t we claim that mileage? We are spread thin the way it is and it is just money.
In past placements, yes we did claim each trip to Duluth for visits (that bio parent never showed up to). We claimed miles to the doctor and dentist. (Fun fact: The closed dentist who accepts children with Medical Assistance is in Hermantown.) But that paperwork added up. On top of the other reports and updates we sent to social workers, it was the thing we let drop — it was the thing we could let drop.
A month or two ago, all the fosters in the area were asked to fill out a survey about if they claim mileage and why/why not. It seems that changes to the system might be in the future.
I know it would be financially appropriate to claim our mileage but… OK, I really should do that.
In the same light, it is financially appropriate to claim long term placements on taxes. I am glad this is something we have followed through with and I will always encourage others to do so. Because, you never know when a pandemic will hit and that one child two years ago will benefit your forever children.
