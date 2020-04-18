LEAH RYAN
Columnist
On Monday Governor Tim Walz said during his daily briefing that if testing for COVID-19 can get up to 5,000 people per day, then he would begin the process of reopening the state. On Thursday, the University of Minnesota said, contingent on funding, they could “conduct 10,000 daily molecular tests to diagnose active infections and 10,000 daily serological antibody tests to find people who have recovered,” as reported by the Star Tribune. The first test would find the active virus while the second would find antibodies in those who have recovered.
The Mayo Clinic, too, is increasing its capacity of antibody tests.
“The governor could start reopening the state, soon,” said Jerry in passing.
“Wait, what?” I stopped in my tracks. We were getting ready for a family walk Thursday night. I had just finished wrestling the harnesses on the dogs and the kids were looking for leashes, shoes and helmets.
A wave of sudden fear and disappointment washed over me. What was going on?
“Oh, no,” I uttered.
“What’s wrong with that?” asked Shannon.
Nothing, it was a good thing. My feelings were sudden and overwhelming.
Right when I was getting used to the earth rocking changes this pandemic has brought, and I thought I could settle for a minute, it seems like more changes are on the horizon.
I put on a smile for the kids. “I guess I am just enjoying having you around all the time!”
The kids have their scooters and skateboards. Each dog has a harness. Together they equal a lot of scraped knees.
The back of my brain went into overdrive while Jerry and I walked and discussed more immediate happenings in our life. The kids skated off down the road in front of us, each accompanied by a jovial canine.
We discussed important matters, like pirate names for each family member: Mick= Scrapes; Shannon= Shivers; Leah= Twitchy; Jerry= Red Beard; Bookmark= Itchy Toes; Ira Glass= Kid Killer.
What if people take this news that the testing is ramping up and throw social distancing to the wolves and a major outbreak occurs? What of those plans we have started to form for this summer? Is school going back in session this year? Will I have to go back into the office? How will the dogs respond to not having us home and going for multiple long walks every day?
Gal dangit. Once I finally have things figured out and my family on a schedule with a plan for our future, this dang COVID-19 comes along (again) and changes everything.
With a deep breath I zoom out. Walz is a smart and stable leader. He isn’t going to do anything rash or rushed that would send our state into a tailspin.
Increased testing is a good thing. It will give us a clearer picture of who has been infected, who has not and who is currently fighting the virus.
More information is what we need — especially, this type of information that can protect our families and communities.
If it is decided to start reopening, that is good for the economy. People can go back to work and start purchasing.
This was always meant to be temporary. America is built on freedom and rights. Living in this confined way is not only stifling but not who we are or what we value.
I think these quick adjustments are just exhausting me. But as an American, I can’t let myself grow complacent. Democracy and capitalism do not thrive in the dark. I am grateful that we have leaders in our state who are doing what needs to be done. However, we can’t just close our eyes and take a nap. We need to keep our eyes open and make sure feet stay to the fire.
This is the job of every American and the press.
On Friday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” read one tweet.
Throughout this whole pandemic, Trump has osculated in his response. He started by ignoring the coronavirus which delayed national preparedness. One minute he is cautiously encouraging Stay-At-Home orders then rushing to get things back to normal.
This is a pandemic. This is our nation. People get sick and die. Pushing people to get back to normal before supports are in place will cause outbreaks and more people will die.
America is not a business. Business is part of America, but not the only part.
Thank you to the state for its consistency in responding and continuing the dissemination of information.
Thank you to the American people (especially Minnesotans) for not taking a nap. Yes, we are tired but your hard work keeps feet to the fire, ensuring democracy will continue.
“Walz is going to open golf courses!” Jerry exclaimed. As I type, he is sitting on a conference call on the bed behind me. I turn around to see his huge grin.
Reopening the state is a good thing. I can tell by his face.
