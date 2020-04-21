That's it!
I've had it!
I hate to be dramatic
But it's time for me to fly the coop
I might be going a little bit crazy. Even my frustration is coming out like an upbeat Disney song. (Thank you to Disney+ and the Family Singalong on Hulu.)
On Monday, our household started out with a family meeting. No, no one is expecting a baby. Instead, dad made it perfectly clear that he expects us to try harder. What do we need to try harder on? We went around and each decided a personal goal for the day.
Mom (me) said I would try to cut people some slack. Grandpa Ryan comes out in me when I’m stressed and I then expect perfection, which is unrealistic.
Dad said he would try to cut himself some slack.
Mick said he would try to respond the first time he is given a direction.
Shannon said she would try to work on her nonverbals. Her teen faces and eye rolling are getting to everyone. She doesn’t even realize she is doing it, anymore.
Just one goal for one day. That is all we asked.
Dad shaking in frustration got through to all of us and throughout the day we were reminded of our individual goals. That night, while we all piled into our bed for our nighttime book, we reviewed our efforts.
Now that our weeks out of school and working from home has turned to months, everyone is getting to a breaking point. We can’t do this alone. The cord that is Leah is only held together by a fiber. But together, if we braid all of our cords together, our family can get through this and come out stronger, together.
Maybe that is what all of the celebrities mean when they say “We are all in this together.”
We can’t give up. We can’t kill each other. Coming together is our only option.
“I can’t be bubbly and happy anymore,” my mom said over the phone this past weekend. “I’m frustrated and mad and scared.”
We have to feel the feelings. Like an annoying child we must acknowledge them so they can move on. Acknowledge your feelings, work through them so they can let go of you.
“We are sleeping so much because of the constant stress,” my mother informed me.
I am sick of sleeping.
There are times that I get so stressed and overwhelmed, I must take a nap. I give in and my body shuts down. But I also am finding relaxation in menial tasks.
On Monday night, I pulled out fabric, the ironing board, quilting mat and rotary cutter. I ironed through the whole movie “Café Society” and half of “Where'd You Go, Bernadette.” The second half I started cutting. I turned on “The Sword and the Stone.”
“I’ve never even heard of this movie,” was the comment from the peanut gallery. I have weird kids.
These same weirdos wanted to cut, too, and soon all four of us had helped create the stack of four inch squares.
We had found calm and peace in the repetitive movements of measuring and cutting.
Like the Little Engine that could, we must keep chugging along. It also helps if we give each other a little push up the hill, too.
Still can’t figure out that song? It is “I’m Looking Out for Me” from “The Return of Jafar.”
