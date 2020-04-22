Material Girl Fabric and Crafts in Virginia is providing items for those making masks for frontline and essential workers. There is a donation account set up for material costs at Northern State Bank.
“I can’t sew but I wanted to support the effort,” said Carol Sundquist over the phone Wednesday. Sundquist and others have donated to the account and helped spread the word.
“All the funds are going toward materials for masks which is distributed through Material Girl,” Sundquist explained.
If you are willing to make masks, contact Material Girl Fabric and Crafts by emailing MaterialGirlFabricandCrafts@gmail.com, through Facebook or calling 218-749-1390.
Donations can be made to the mask account at Northern State Bank located at 600 Chestnut St. Virginia, MN 55792. Donation can be dropped by or mailed in Attention: Mask Account.
“The office called,” said Jerry. “Something was left for us by the back door. It is on your desk now.”
The readers of the Mesabi Daily News are very thoughtful.
A week ago, on one of our few trips into the office, a bag was left on my desk. In it were four face masks. The note said — “For you and your family.”
On Wednesday, Jerry and I took a similar trip into the office and again found four face masks. The note reminded us to wash them before using.
How sweet and kind of you all to think of us. Our masks and bandanas are in regular use and having enough to have one set in the wash while we use the other is a life saver! Thank you, dear crafters!
I wear my mask each time I am out in public. Although it is uncomfortable to wear at a city council meeting and during interviews, I do it to keep others safe.
My grandmothers sewed, mainly things for practical use. You always knew Grandma loved you when she would give you a jean quilt (called a woobie).
My dad’s sisters are quilters and several are quilting artists.
Sewing is an experience. It involves creativity and skill, and a lot of math.
I have always been in awe of those who can create out of nothing more than thread, needle and fabric. Similarly, I am greatly in awe of anyone who can get a sewing machine to work!
The summer I lived in South Dakota helping my aunt care for my grandparents, Aunt Kate led me through the only quilt I have ever made. It was a cousin name exchange gift. The large squares of flannel alternated with jean. The large quilt folded into a pillow.
Wow, that was about a decade ago, now.
Jerry bought me a used sewing machine from a garage sale a few years ago. I’ve taken it out and looked at it from every angle.
This past winter, Shannon spent hours watching YouTube videos, trying to get it to work.
This mystery machine is stored in the basement, in a sturdy rolling case.
This COVID-19 life is changing us. I want to sew but I am realizing my limitations. I cannot make facemasks for my family. I do not have that skill.
I want to say thank you to everyone who does have that skill and is making masks for our community. Thank you for taking your time, talent and treasure to make face masks for our essential and frontline workers, families and friends.
