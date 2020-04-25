Jerry and I slowly danced at 11 a.m. Friday to Rosie Gams on singing “I Only Wanna be With You” on Facebook. Quickly, that moment of peace disappeared with Mick running up the stairs.
“Leah! I learned a new phrase in German! Ich furzte means I farted!” He hopped up and down the hallway. Yep, that is our 10-year-old. Jerry and I continued to dance.
I kissed Jerry on the cheek. It was a nice moment.
“Eew!” said our audience as he ran downstairs to report the scene to Shannon who was doing her German homework for the day.
I put my arms around Jerry’s neck and we slowed into a dancing sway.
We heard Mick run around the living room before coming back upstairs.
“Renn, ich furzte!” I grabbed the boy and danced with him. His arms stuck out at weird angles.
“Grab my back right here, at my shoulder blade,” I instructed, positioning his hand. He looked up at me with an adoring grin. We posed for a quick photo before he ran back downstairs as Rosie finished the song.
“Ich liebe dich,” he said, hopping back up the stairs mispronouncing the phrase.
“Ich,” I said, showing him the gutteral sound, “liebe,” I waited for him to repeat, “dich.”
“Ich liebe dich! Do you know what I said?!” How can this boy hop so much? “Do you know what I said?”
“Ich liebe dich, auch,” I responded. “I love you, too.”
He ran down to the living room and I followed to check on Shannon. “Ich liebe dich, auch,” I said to her. She smiled while heading toward the back door to let the dogs out.
Shannon stood on the deck, arms straight down as I said, “Come here,” with my arms wide open. I engulfed her in a hug and she too started to sway in a dance. I kissed her forehead before letting go.
“No!” she said and clutched me back to her. We laughed and danced on the deck warmed by the spring sun.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of this school year. When we told the kids they didn’t jump for joy nor wail in agony. Instead, they took the news in stride.
Jerry and I had been expecting the announcement this week and it seems that the kids, too, had been mentally preparing themselves. “How do you feel?” I asked them.
“Eh, fine. We knew this was going to happen,” they responded. They miss their teachers and they miss their classmates.
The teachers seem to be missing them, too. Shannon’s sixth grade teacher at Marquette, Mary Wildes, called to harass the kids earlier this week. The pair sat on the couch huddled with the phone on speaker between them. Laughs echoed and after they hung up Shannon came moping into the kitchen.
“I wish I could go back to the first day of sixth grade,” said our seventh grader. Wildes is a gem — a teacher that goes out of her way to support our family. She is a gift and we appreciate her.
Although schools are remaining closed, education and relationships are still growing in our home. I think back to these impromptu dances and realize, none of that would have been possible without the Stay-At-Home order. (Silver lining!)
So what silver lining have you found and experienced this week? Have you enjoyed the warming sun on your face while you sit by your favorite window? I hope you have. Those small moments make our days in confinement wonderful.
