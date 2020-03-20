“When are you going to be done with work?” asked 10-year-old Mick, hopping around the living room. “You have been working for-ev-er.”
“No more work!” exclaimed 13-year-old Shannon as I explained that I was just making a cup of tea and then going back upstairs. She grasped on to my arm, and dramatically attempted to pull me to the ground.
I knew how that would end! Both kids would pile on top of me, with the dogs helping, and I would never start, or finish, this column.
With all my strength I refused to fall! With all my will I turned my heart to steel as I walked away from my wailing children!
Throwing my father to these wolves, I dialed Williston on speaker phone and ran back to my office/bedroom. Thank God for the grandpa with the gift of the gab!
On Thursday, my husband walked into a crazy house. I was very mad at everyone and everything, and sat brooding on the La-Z-Boy. Mick was hyper and Shannon was anxious.
Realizing he needed to do something for the house and for the family, he set right to work cooking as we kicked the kids outside to walk the dogs.
Jerry has been working his hardest getting the latest and breaking to the Iron Range as a regional editor. While he mans the pandemic front, I (Wo)man the homefront and easier stories.
I am not a good housewife. The kids haven’t showered (or changed their socks) in too long. The living room is a disaster with school work scattered all over. And worst of all, no one was happy.
Friday morning, we sat in the church pews for what might be the last time in a long time. We prayed together lighting every single candle. We prayed for families who are scared, friends who are in quarantine, our neighbors and leaders and those in the medical community.
We prayed for you, dear Iron Range.
“I can’t come home to a house like last night,” admitted Jerry. Although he is thriving in this intense time, he is exhausted. He needs to come home to a calm, if not happy, house and be able to decompress.
Reporters don’t get the chance to totally shut out the coronavirius. We are hyper aware and informed through constant press releases and updates from the local, state and federal government. But, we do have a chance to decompress while we await the next alert.
Several readers emailed me Friday. “Sit down with a cup of tea,” one told me. I listened and am currently drinking a spicing licorice tea.
Another sent a video she had received from Fr. O'Donnell, a former priest at Holy Spirit in Virginia. It is Elvis singing “One Pair of Hands.”
“I play it often during the day and it lifts my spirit,” she said while sending a blessing to my family.
Finally, I was sent an alarming message explaining this was the beginning of the end times.
Elvis sings as I drink my tea.
In a few minutes I will proof read this outloud to my children. Then, we will take a walk. We will do self-care and be calm and ready for dad to get home after another long day.
Tonight, we will watch a movie and I will read to them from “Heidi.” The world will keep spinning and I will kiss my babies goodnight.
Patience. I
wish the Iron Range patience this weekend. Let us all give ourselves and loved ones a calm home to decompress.
Living the COVID Life will return on Tuesday.
