Living the COVID Life Day 5: Stay home, Minnesota

Stay home, Minnesota.
This is the message sent by Gov. Tim Walz and he is now practicing what he preaches.
On Sunday, a member of Walz’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19. This is someone who the governor had close contact with last week. Although he is not showing symptoms, Walz is self-quarantining for the recommended 14 days as a precautionary measure to avoid spreading the virus.
“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Walz in a press release, Monday. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”
Take his example and stay home.
Also this past weekend, it was announced that there was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Saint Louis County and second on Monday. The county (and state) have been operating under the assumption that the virus is already in our communities and this confirmation does not change the measures you should take.
Stay home, especially if you feel ill. Wash your hands. Catch your cough in your elbow.
To our elderly population: Please, take the offers of help. Let your neighbors do your shopping and pick up your mail. You are at a higher risk and there is no need to take that risk.
As a family, my husband and I have chosen not to take our children out with us. They don’t need to go to the grocery store. They don’t need to interact and possibly catch and transmit the virus.
Our kids do need to get outside.
Staying home means social distancing and flattening the curve of COVID-19. It means operating with the greater good in mind.
It does not mean not getting outside. Staying at home means you get your exercise in a socially responsible manner. Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
Our dogs are loving having us home. It means the kids wrestle with them all day. They get to play in the yard and go on long walks.
Having dogs is also an awesome way to kick the kids out. Turn off the TV. Go shovel and take the dogs to the dog park. Take the dogs sledding.
We have taught our children to maintain a safe distance from others. If they are going to pass someone on the sidewalk, go to the other side of the street. They do this normally as the dogs can get a little too excited when meeting a new person.
The other day, I laid on the floor. How far is six feet, I asked Shannon and Mick? Well, I’m 5 feet 6 inches, so longer than me!
Whenever they are out front, I always tell them to knock on the neighbor’s door or wave to them through the window. In this small way, we want to check on them and make sure all is OK. Our neighbors have yet to take us up on doing their shopping but this way maybe my kids can give them a smile if not bananas.
Walz sent a further message, “Because our state must maintain essential services, not every Minnesotan is able to stay home,” continued Governor Walz. “Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis.”
Stay home, not just for your health but for the health of our whole community. Teach our youth what it means to work together- even if that means staying apart. I don’t want to get you sick and you don’t want to get me sick, so let’s just stay apart.
Having said that, you are in my heart!
Overhead conversation:
“Mick? Where are you?” shouted Shannon from the living room.
“He is in the bathroom,” I responded.
“Mick, get down here! Stop doing your hair. You aren’t going anywhere!” Sisters know best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.