Well, we are a week into our Iron Range lives under COVID-19.
I feel like we are finally finding a new rhythm to our lives. We wake up each morning knowing what to expect from the day. We go to bed after we have fulfilled those expectations.
Realistic expectations — that is the rhythm of our life.
The sun will rise, a few of the first spring birds will cheep, Bookmark will run into a wall with the cone on her head, Mick will push off homework, Shannon will sleep in. We will do chores, I will kick them out of the house to walk the dogs and squeeze in a few minutes typing.
After a week going at breakneck speed, we are living life and as prepared as we will get for the next shoe to drop. Our heart rates have slowed and we have new expectations.
And, the next shoe will drop.
On today’s media call, Governor Tim Walz mentioned that closures will be extended. He stopped short of saying for how long or when the extension will happen, but they will. Health experts see this as the best way to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19.
I have noticed over the past few days that on these calls, they are talking about shelter-in-place orders. The phrase “if and when” is used as opposed to just “if.”
When shelter in place was first brought to my attention at the end of last week, it took my breath away. I searched its meaning online and then (in somewhat of a panic) called my dad and asked if we really would have to seal our windows with plastic and tape.
My dad knows all, as I am sure your parents do, too!
As he explained it, those are the directions for a biological/gas attack. COVID-19 is a virus so the main thing will be to keep yourself physically distant from others.
Walz said he is giving us time to let this concept sink in. It isn’t the right time to implement a shelter-in-place order, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be the right time soon enough.
Take a deep breath. If/when a shelter in place declaration is made in Minnesota that means you will need to stay home. You will be able to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and doctor’s office. You will be able to get outside — just make sure you stay 6 feet from others.
Think about what that will look like for you and your family.
I urge you not to panic shop. There is no need. Stores will stay open and in the meantime you would be taking away products that others need.
Now, take off your good shoes. Put on your sneakers. Get outside and try to find the positive sides to our new lifestyles.
The theory is that if we stay apart, less people will get sick and need ICU beds. That stretches out the amount of time before our ICU beds are at full capacity. We need that time to prepare more beds and alternative care areas, like high school gyms.
Don’t panic. Take a deep breath.
Changes are going to continue. Prepare yourself and your family.
Good news is that now you have your rubber soled sneakers on and not your fancy heels. When the shoe drops it will have more of a bounce. We will bounce back together!
Was that cheesy enough?
