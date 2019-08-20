This last week, my husband attended a work conference from which he returned annoyingly rejuvenated and excited about productivity. In bed that night, he excitedly told me about a time management matrix. Talk about pillow talk!
Both of us have been stressed lately, as is bound to happen this time of year. My opinion is that there is too much sunlight and hyped on Vitamin D we have high expectations of what we can accomplish in a day. As opposed to a cold winter’s day where five hours of sunlight can make anyone feel accomplished while taking breaks from hibernating.
So, there we were, drawing four boxes in the air while we whispered so the sick baby wouldn’t wake up.
Quadrant one, is for important tasks that are urgent. These are daily realities that need to be done first such as dealing with a crisis, meetings or deadline-driven reporting.
Quadrant two, is for important but non-urgent tasks. These are items that should be scheduled for quality work. Examples would be preparing for an interview, planning a series of articles or “purposeful” recreation.
Quadrant three, is for non-important but urgent tasks. These items can be delegated and might be deceptive in their importance or urgency. For example, interruptions, some meetings or e-mails.
Quadrant four, is for non-important and non-urgent tasks. These items are a waste and shouldn’t be done. This would be your average time waster of junk email, mindless escape activities or socializing.
This time management matrix was created by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a five-star general. It is reported that Eisenhower used to say, “the things that are urgent are seldom important and the things that are important are seldom urgent.”
Not only is the Eisenhower Matrix supposed to help with time management, but also stress.
I’m willing to try it out!
One tip that I find curious is not having more than eight items at a time in each section. In fact, I downloaded an app and when I tried entering my ninth less urgent but important item the following message popped up, “Don't overload yourself! We recommend keeping the total number of tasks per quadrant at around 8 to help you really get things done instead of collecting more than you could probably achieve. Maybe you want to first get some earlier tasks behind you?”
With the fourth quadrant, neither urgent nor important, I disagree with the Eisenhower labeling that these are the items that waste time, such as socializing or a quick trivia game.
Yes, I agree that overall they are not accomplishing a set/specific goal, however they are important to brain functioning and rejuvenation.
I am going to put down talking to my colleagues instead of leaving the space blank. Although I will not be accomplishing a specific career task, a short conversation with someone will potentially make me feel good and them feel good thus increasing our job satisfaction and productivity. Maybe a story idea will even come out it.
So, as opposed to not doing items in the less urgent and less important quadrant, I will put them on the back burner and rejoice if and when they are accomplished.
This might say something about my inability to say “no.”
Now that I am finished, how do I feel? It is nice to know that I have one important and urgent task completed, finishing this column. It felt good to list most things. I still have things rattling around in my head that I couldn’t write as there was no space left.
A family activity could be doing this with the kids and showing them why we delegate items — that’s a thought!
How great would it be to have a solid day to work on family and household tasks?! I guess that is what Saturdays are for...
