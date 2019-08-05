Are you deaf or hard of hearing (D/HH)? Do you have a loved one who is? I would love to talk with you!

As a reporter with the Mesabi Daily News, I am interested in learning about and connecting with the D/HH community in our region.

A few months ago, I was told there is no D/HH community in on the Iron Range. I knew that was wrong because a percentage of every population is born with hearing loss. So, I began my research.

The main questions I want to answer include: Is there a D/HH community on the Iron Range? How are they served and are they in need of more services? As a broader community, how can we help meet their needs?

If you are D/HH, or knows someone who is, please reach out to me. I would love to learn from you.

Are you someone who is progressively losing your hearing? I want to learn about your journey, too. How has your lifestyle changed and how are you coping?

My contact information is: lryan@mesabidailynews.net, office phone 218-471-1327, cell/text 218-410-7714. I can also be found on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments