Are you deaf or hard of hearing (D/HH)? Do you have a loved one who is? I would love to talk with you!
As a reporter with the Mesabi Daily News, I am interested in learning about and connecting with the D/HH community in our region.
A few months ago, I was told there is no D/HH community in on the Iron Range. I knew that was wrong because a percentage of every population is born with hearing loss. So, I began my research.
The main questions I want to answer include: Is there a D/HH community on the Iron Range? How are they served and are they in need of more services? As a broader community, how can we help meet their needs?
If you are D/HH, or knows someone who is, please reach out to me. I would love to learn from you.
Are you someone who is progressively losing your hearing? I want to learn about your journey, too. How has your lifestyle changed and how are you coping?
My contact information is: lryan@mesabidailynews.net, office phone 218-471-1327, cell/text 218-410-7714. I can also be found on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.