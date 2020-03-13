What’s in a name you ask?
Everything apparently.
This week we learned you can’t call COVID-19 the Chinese coronavirus or the Wuhan flu – even though that’s where patient zero was located.
Just ask U.S. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Sen. Rick Scott of Florida what happens when you do that. Both were admonished from a multitude of directions for uttering such phrases.
Apparently, it is racist.
As far as I know it is still okay to ask for Kentucky Bourbon, or play Chinese checkers, or order Mongolian barbecue, French toast, German biscuits and Polish sausage.
Although, in certain contexts, one could argue that using those terms could be construed as racist. For example, if you say you would never eat Mongolian barbecue, are you really saying you hate Mongolia and all its people?
You never really know what a person thinks deep down inside. Perhaps a racist diet of Big Macs speaks volumes about a person’s character.
Whatever the case may be, this isn’t the first time the naming of diseases and medical ailments after places or people – or even animals - has been a topic of discussion. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been calling for an end to the practice for a while now.
But it might be the first time the word racist has been thrown into the mix.
Up until now WHO officials have said they often receives complaints from those who feel stigmatized when a disease is named after them or, apparently, where they live.
So where do we go from here? If naming things after people, places or things, is now racist, then we have a lot of names to change.
But to what?
If we call West Nile Virus the mosquito virus, we are offending mosquitos. If we change Lyme disease to wood tick disease, it’s unfair to wood ticks. Do we care? I’m not sure these days. Maybe we do.
Then there are names for things like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is really just the tip of the iceberg. There is also Crohn’s disease, Kaposi’s sarcoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and the hundreds of other diseases named after the first unlucky soul to be diagnosed with them.
The norovirus, sometimes called the swine flu, is obviously offensive to pigs because they don’t even transmit it, and to a whole bunch of Japanese people because Noro is a common surname in that country.
It is easy to slip down the rabbit hole of ridiculous when we start picking apart what we call different things and then throwing the term racist every time someone shares a different view of something.
And if descriptors are what we are concerned about as a country in the midst of yet another deadly something or another escaping from a lab in China, then we’ve truly jumped the shark as a society (as if it weren’t obvious before this week).
Make no mistake, this is a Chinese concoction that came from a Chinese lab that was built to – at least on the surface depending on how deep you want to go in conspiracy theories – study these types of things.
This particular thing is, as John Hopkins Memorial officials describe it, a coronavirus, which is a type of virus. There are many different kinds of coronaviruses in the world, and some cause disease. This awful version caused an outbreak of respiratory flu-like illness that has killed plenty already and could kill a lot more.
Most experts agree it came from a lab in Wuhan, China, which is part of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The lab started operations in 2018 and is the first such bio-safety level-4 (BSL-4) facility built on mainland China. It is part of a $44 million project that began in 2003.
According to an August 2018 article in the Khmer Times in Cambodia, the project is part of a larger plan to build between five and seven more BSL-4 labs across the Chinese mainland by 2025.
The next two are expected to be in Beijing and Kunming, the latter focused on using monkey models to study disease.
Terrific.
There are four biosafety levels out there, with four being the highest. The Wuhan lab is the type of facility used for diagnostic work and research on easily transmitted pathogens which “can cause fatal disease, including Ebola virus,” according to various sources.
It’s not the only such lab in the world. There are more including facilities in France, Canada, Australia, the United States, Sweden, U.K. and South Africa.
According to various media reports, including a Jan. 7, 2018, story in the People’s Daily (which is mostly a state-run propaganda machine) the Wuhan lab is “capable of conducting experiments with highly pathogenic microorganisms.”
The Wuhan Institute of Virology actually opened in 2015 and within two years some well-known scientists, including U.S. Molecular biologist Richard H. Ebright, started expressing concerns about previous escapes of the SARS virus from Chinese high-level containment labs in Beijing and “the pace and scale of China’s plans for expansion into BSL-4 laboratories,” according to the Pharma Industry Review article.
There was also concern expressed about the location of the Wuhan lab, less than 20 miles from the South China Seafood Wholesale Market, which is a market that features live poultry trade and is suspected to be the exact spot where the transmission of this coronavirus began.
That market was closed on Jan. 1 and not long after, in a story in the Beijing News, patient zero was identified as Huang Yanling, a researcher at Wuhan Institute, and the virus was identified as, “Wuhan (New Crown) Viral Pneumonia.”
Someone could ask that guy if that name offended him, but he's dead now so I guess the world will never know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.