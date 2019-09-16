Wow. Just got through reading Democratic Liberal Kristen H. Johnson's letter (Sat 9/7/19) regarding her distaste for anything Conservative and especially Jesse White's columns.
Jesse White, our favorite Mesabi Daily News columnist, is the only Conservative columnist the MDN prints with any regularity. George Will, Kathleen Parker, etc., are all Never Trumpers. Most Trump articles in the MDN are negative but once in a great while there is a positive article and I always wonder how that slipped into the paper.
With all the negativity about President Trump in the MDN it's made for comments in this house about “Why the hell do we take this paper”. 9/8/19's MDN Sunday issue is a good example of the negativity. Fair and Balanced seems to have no place at the MDN.
Ms Johnson and the MDN must not realize that President Trump does have supporters on the Range. There are lots of us, and Kristen, not all of them are Republicans. She made herself pretty clear that she has no use for Republican's, too bad.
Just because Ms Johnson is offended by one columnist that means we should not be allowed to read an occasional Trump positive story and have one columnist who's proud to have Donald Trump as our President and writes intelligent columns.
I don't read Will's or Parker's columns and she doesn't have to read Jesse's.
