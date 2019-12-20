Orchids: To the Eveleth-Gilbert Mesabi East Bantam B tournament in Virginia this past weekend winning the first place trophy. You all played a great tournament and you should be proud of yourselves. (Submitted by Kathleen Rostvit)
Orchids: To all those in the Ann’s Acres neighborhood in Mountain Iron who have put wonderful Christmas season decorations. They all look very nice.
Orchids: On Friday, Nov. 29 we were in the ER with our husband/brother Archie. We were in an ER room when a very violent and verbal patient began to fight and struggle with the ER staff. Soon police and sheriffs arrived and the violent patient could not be controlled. Two nursing staff ran into our room for protection and to see if we were alright. We ant to thank the ER staff, sheriffs, police and security guard for looking out for our safety and finally getting the patient under control. It was a scary situation and the staff and law enforcement deserve great praise for the way they handled the situation.
Orchids: To all the people involved in creating, producing and delivering last Sunday’s Mesabi Daily News and Duluth News Tribune newspapers. With weather being terrible on the Range and paralyzing Duluth, the fact that they came to Virginia from Duluth on Sunday evening was amazing. All papers were delivered to Range stores and subscribers by Sunday evening or Monday morning Great job! (Submitted by Laurel Marjamaa).
Orchids: To the Downtown Dance Academy of Virginia for the fabulous program “Who stole Christmas.” Amber Johnson and her staff do such a wonderful job teaching their students and building self-esteem. There wasn’t a child on stage without a smile on their face. We are fortunate to have the Downtown Dance Academy in our community.
Onions: I hope whoever stole our Christmas tree decorations from our senior center in Virginia is enjoying it. We don’t steal from you, why do you steal from us? Our center, we are proud of. We enjoy coming here. What a letdown to think someone would take our lovely tree and decorations which greeted everyone as they enter. I hope you are real proud of yourself. (Submitted by Donna Perrault and everyone at the center).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.