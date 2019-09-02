Orchids: To Essentia Health ER Department. I want to thank each and every one of you for the great care I received when I came in with a heart attack. I was treated with the best care that could ever be. I owe my life to your quick interventions. Thank you. (Submitted by Linda Hautala)

Orchids: A boatload of orchids to the volunteers and help to those afloat and ashore at the Aug. 22 Tribute to Veterans by the Lake Vermilion Guide Service. (Don Purkat, a 91-year-old WWII Navy vet)

Orchids: To the Natural Harvest Food Coop for the wonderful 40th anniversary celebration. Excellent foods, entertainment and so many helpful employees. Thank you! (Submitted by Matthew and Carol Raukar)

Orchids: To Tim Christenson and the Virginia Bowling Gardens for hosting the annual Everett Bartoletti/Elroy Christenson Virginia Rotary Bowling Event. Twenty-seven present and/or past ODC employees enjoyed an afternoon of bowling, socializing with their Rotary friends, and pasties and coleslaw from Paul’s Market and Catering. In addition, prizes were provided to each participant. (Submitted by Dale Gilbertson, Virginia Rotary Club)

Orchids: We’re from Cloquet and we visited some friends up on the Iron Range who brought us around to see some attractions. The awesome bridge over the iron ore mine. The Olcott Park fountain. The Laurentian Divide area north of Virginia. Locomotive Park in Mountain Iron. The Chisholm Museum of Mining. The Hull Rust Mine Overlook in Hibbing. All we can say is ... wow! (Submitted by the Swensens)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments