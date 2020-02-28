I’m not the type of person that is easily irritated.
Actually, that is fake news. Most days I am easily irritated by just about anything and everything – from the sound of my dog’s toe nails on the floor as he wonders aimlessly, to people who speed up when you try to pass them on the highway.
But nothing agitates me quite as much as having to stand in line, hand over my driver’s license, and subject myself to an invasion of privacy every time I want to buy a box of Advil Cold & Sinus from the local pharmaceutical stand.
It shouldn’t bother me – I understand why the restrictions on pseudoephedrine (PSE) are in place and I support it but it’s frustrating knowing deep down that carding me at the counter isn’t going to change a thing.
The bad guys are still winning.
I am sure the pharmacy worker is just as agitated by the process in place to stop meth head losers as I am. The look in their eyes tells me story when the line is six people deep and they just got done being berated by some random stranger because the doctor forgot to call in a prescription and then I walk up and ask for some cold medicine.
In the midst of all the chaos they have to stop the conveyor belt of pill dispersion so they can type my ID into a computer and wait for the government mice on the other end to spit back some data we both know is going to say, “he’s not a meth head.”
This is what happens when losers do loser things – the rest of us get stuck with the bill.
I appreciate that meth heads have to jump through at least some hoops and that this particular set of laws makes it that much harder for some Walter White wannabe in a trailer on the back 40 to produce a drug that is ruining lives across the country.
And in reality, it isn’t really the huge inconvenience I make it out to be. Usually I’m in and out in five minutes.
But that doesn’t change the fact that The Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005, which was passed into federal law on March 9, 2006, and followed by often times more stringent but similar state laws, hasn’t really slowed down the meth problem in this country.
The CMEA, which regulates, among other things, retail over-the-counter sales of ephedrine, PSE, and phenylpropanolamine products, includes retail provisions like daily sales limits and 30-day purchase limits, placement of product out of direct customer access, sales logbooks, customer ID verification, employee training, and self-certification of regulated sellers.
Ephedrine, PSE, and phenylpropanolamine are precursor chemicals used to make meth and common ingredients used to make cough, cold, and allergy products.
Figures show that initially the laws that made it harder to score pseudoephedrine actually slowed down methamphetamine sales and usage.
It helped shut down some of the local mom and pop shops – the type of clandestine meth labs that spring up in cars or hotels or a shack in the woods – but it also created a vacuum that was soon filled by Mexican super labs.
And it didn’t long for kitchen sink cocaine makers here at home to find ways to get around the restrictions. Before electronic tracking through systems like the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) used by many states (Minnesota not included) was created, they would just travel from one pharmacy to the next buying their limits.
When the electronic databases were put online, producers turned to other means like smurfing where meth makers stand outside of the local box store and offer people $20 to go inside and buy them some pseudoephedrine.
Why anyone would fall for this and buy somebody they don’t know some over-the-counter cold or allergy medicine is anyone’s guess, but it happens and every once-in-a-while the news reports on some poor dummy who gets nailed for buying a couple boxes of whatever for two morons in a van.
Ironically, even Mexican officials tried to slow the train, enacting legislation in 2007 that made pseudoephedrine an illicit drug. In most jurisdictions where PSE laws have been passed, a violation of the law, either by a purchaser or seller, is a serious criminal violation and may carry equally serious possible penalties including incarceration.
But none of it has slowed production. Methamphetamine use is at an all-time high.
According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 1.6 million people (0.6 percent of the population) reported using methamphetamine in the previous year, and 774,000 (0.3 percent) reported using it in the past month.
That number is higher than it was before the CMEA was passed.
The average age of new methamphetamine users in 2016 was 23 years old.
All of this is just more proof that bad people with bad intentions will do bad things regardless of the laws passed to stop them.
It’s people that are the problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.