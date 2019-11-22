I get some interesting emails in my Mesabi Daily News inbox each week.
Some are legit. Some are straight up spam. And some are just strange.
For example, for years I’ve been getting a daily email written in Arabic from someone or some entity named Amaal Al Damen (the only words I can read).
For a long time, I refused to open one of them or even type Amaal Al Damen into a search engine for fear I would be put on some sort of government watch list. If I remember correctly, the emails started showing up not long after Sept. 11, 2001, after I believe I did a search for Al Jazeera.
And every morning since they’ve showed up like clockwork.
One day a few months back I finally opened one instead of just instantly deleting it. I figure by now I’m on several watch lists.
As suspected, I couldn’t read a word of it so I searched out Amaal Al Damen on the internet and the result was a name: Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh.
At that point I got bored and went back to cyber shopping, so I don’t know what he does or how he found me, but I’m fairly certain the emails are harmless.
But I don’t just get emails from the Middle East. I also get them from various organizations in Minnesota and around the country — some real and some maybe not so real.
They usually come from public relations firms and the senders routinely address me as Jessie and start with an informal “Hi.”
I’m not sure how they get my email address since I don’t use the email for anything other than sending columns to my editor or to fire off question filled emails to interview subjects.
I’m assuming it is the result of some sort of creepy technology that allows firms to farm for my email address based on certain criteria. But if that is the case, and the technology exists to not only find my email, figure out I’m a member of the media (yuck) and to address me with a “Hi Jessie,” why can’t they spell my name right?
It is a riddle wrapped in a riddle.
Usually I instantly delete these gems but the subject line of a recent mailing peaked my interest. It read: Millennials and Gen Zers are quitting jobs for mental health.
My initial reaction was to roll my eyes and utter, “suck it up, buttercup,” to myself, but once I dug into the content, I found that there was some legitimacy to the subject line claim.
According to a recent study by Mind Share Partners, Qualtrics and SAP, half of millennials and 75 percent of Gen Zers polled have left a job for mental health reasons.
The study, which looked at mental-health challenges and stigmas in the U.S. workplace, polled 1,500 respondents ages 16 and older working full-time.
According to a recent CNBC story, another recent study, this time by the American Psychological Association, found the percentage of young adults experiencing certain types of mental health disorders has increased significantly in the past decade – particularly the percentage of people dealing with suicidal thoughts, which has increased 47 percent from 2008 to 2017.
The Mind Share Partners, SAP and Qualtrics Study also showed that the younger generations suffer more from mental illnesses and younger people deal with a mental illness at about three times the rate of the general population.
The findings are corroborated by yet another study which shows that while the amount of serious psychological distress increased across most age groups, the largest increase between 2008 and 2017 was among adults ages 18–25, at 71 percent. For adults ages 20–21, the figure was 78 percent.
The CNBC story went on to also highlight a 2017 report from the Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State University, which found the number of students at various colleges and universities seeking mental health help increased five-fold from 2011 to 2016.
Those are incredibly sobering numbers.
Jean Twenge, the author of a book entitled, “iGen,” which takes a look at the effect technology has had on this current generation of young people, told CNBC that the case can be made that items like smartphones and social media are having a negative effect on users mental health.
Twenge said the general pattern is that teens and young adults are spending less time face-to-face with others and more time on their screens.
“The pattern lines up very precisely that the majority of Americans owned a smartphone from the beginning of 2012 to 2013,” she said.
She noted that at that time, mental health issues began to spike. “Reading about a news event is not going to have the effect on your life and mental health as a fundamental shift in how you spend your time,” she said. “And that’s what’s happened. Less time sleeping, less time on face-to-face interactions is not a formula for better mental health.”
If you spend any time around teens today, it’s not hard to subscribe to Twenge’s hypothesis. Too much time on the screen is a negative.
But not just for the young.
We’d be best to keep these thoughts in mind heading into the holiday season, particularly when we have time to interact with family and friends in living and dining rooms across the country.
Put the phone down. Forget about your job for a few days.
Talk. Laugh. Share.
Live in the moment.
It’s good for your health.
