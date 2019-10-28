“Big Life Journal for Kids 2nd Edition” is an illustrated journal for children to complete with an older child or adult, called a journal buddy. The book is published by Eidens, Inc., has a retail price of $24.95 for hardcover or $19.95 for PDF and ISBN of 978-0-578-51712-4. The “Big Life Journal for Kids” can be purchased online at www.biglifejournal.com.
“Big Life Journal for Kids” can be completed with the support of another child, parent or teacher. Many parents use this as part of their homeschooling schedule. It is recommended for children ages 7-10.
This colorful book is full of 10 chapters, each with an important topic broken into two parts. Topics support developing a growth mindset versus a fixed mindset, in the child.
Children learn through prompted discussions, questions and drawings.
Chapters lessons include: believe in yourself; mistakes help you grow; be persistent; be grateful, be unique you; challenges make you stronger; effort is key; love learning; be kind; and make a difference in the world.
The first part of each chapter starts by prompting a discussion with a journal buddy, the older child or adult working through the topics with the journaler. The discussion flows into personal reflection, encouraged by a color quotation and solidified with drawing or writing.
Next, there is a story that is relatable to children and teaches a lesson. The story is accompanied by an illustration and reflection questions and drawing prompts.
The second part of each chapter focuses on building on and internalizing the message of the chapter. On page 21, the journaler is asked, “What KIND words can you say to yourself?” to finish the statement “I believe I am…”
Following an illustrated quotation are a conversation prompt and reflection activity. Finally, each chapter is concluded with a coloring page that when completed can be cut out.
The “Big Life Journal for Kids” is supported on the organization’s website through a podcast, blog, freebies and additional materials for purchase. One blog post entitled “A Guide to Making the Most of Your Big Life Journal” offers practical advice for getting children excited an engaged in the journal activities.
It is encouraged that the “Big Life Journal for Kids” become part of a weekly habit. While working through a chapter, online resources including the podcast and links to videos and activities can be added.
The “Big Life Kids Podcast” currently has 10 episodes published as season one. Season two will begin publication in November.
The 10 episodes of season one follow the first five chapters of the “Big Life Journal for Kids.”
There is one longer episode, less than 20 minutes, and one mini-episode, less than seven minutes, that supports each chapter of the “Big Life Journal for Kids.”
Created as a world traveling adventure with friends Zara and Leo the longer podcasts support the journal text, creating a multimedia experience. The website offers downloadable episode guides with a brief episode description, learning goals, discussion questions, additional activities and an encouraging quotation.
The mini-episodes highlight real-life stories from other kids using the “Big Life Journal for Kids.” Children are encouraged to submit their own story for a chance to be featured on the podcast.
Second edition
The “Big Life Journal for Kids” being reviewed here is the second edition of this book. The topics, stories and prompts are different from the first edition, although just as colorful and exciting.
For families and classrooms that enjoyed the first edition, I would highly recommend the second!
Review
I think this book is amazing! “The Big Life Journal for Kids” is colorful, exciting and engaging. I have been so excited to write this review.
This is the type of activity I would love to do with my children and can imagine it as part of my nightly routine with my 10-year-old son or future foster placements. This book could be a tool to increase positive self-talk, self-confidence and overcoming hardship.
While studying the website, I took the time to listen to a few of the podcasts and I found them entertaining and engaging.
The characters of Zara and Leo are fun to listen to as they travel the world learning about the big topic of the episode and about the child highlighted in the mini-episode.
The book is a solid investment, especially considering the supporting material available on the website.
Another option, is to purchase the PDF and print off copies for your children. At $19.95 for the PDF, this may be a better option for families with more than one child.
One happy customer is Hibbing resident, Penny McCollor.
The McCollors are an ever expanding foster and adoptive family. They have purchased PDFs of the journals for both kids and teens. The parents print out a section they’ll highlight that week and do them as a family with the younger children or individually with follow-up conversations for the teens.
“We work on them everyday. We print a pack for each kid,” said McCollor over Facebook Messenger. “Behaviors have been wayyyyyyyy better. Yes would totally recommend this to anyone with kids.”
McCollor said that their family works on the first section of the chapter on the weekend for about 20 minutes then daily for about five or 10 minutes.
“It is more about getting them to talk about a topic,” said McCollor. “One day it could be a wordsearch of positive words and the next five questions on something positive they saw.”
The McCollors also take advantage of some of the other resources available through the website.
“If I see the kids really engaging in a topic such as compassion or whatever I will buy the packet,” she said of the various kits offered for purchase. “It really gets us together us a family. We have been doing them for a couple of months and the kids are the ones to remind us to do them!”
McCollor said that she enjoys using the “Big Life Journal for Kids” and the “Big Life Journal Teen Edition” as a way to connect with all the children in their family.
Next week, we’ll will be reviewing the “Big Life Journal Teen Edition.” If your family, classroom or teen uses it, let her know what you think!
Leah Ryan can be reached by emailing LRyan@mesabidailynews.net or calling 218-471-1327.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.